Oregon Ducks Searching For Second Wide Receiver Commit In 2027 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks are looking to build one of the top wide receiver classes in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Already holding one commitment from a five-star wide receiver, the Ducks have been aggressively searching for a second commitment.
Four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell has become a key target in the 2027 cycle for Oregon and the Ducks have been letting him know that.
Caldwell Praises Ducks' Coaching Staff
Caldwell spoke with Rivals about a visit he took to Oregon over the offseason and his connection with their coaching staff.
“It was a beautiful place and I definitely have a great connection with Coach (Donte) Ellington and Coach Douglas. They’re very knowledgeable coaches. I’ve talked with them a lot before the visit and a lot since … They’ll definitely be in the mix. We talk almost every week and we’ve built a strong connection," Caldwell said.
The No. 14 wide receiver and No. 66 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Caldwell is the top pass catcher in the state of Texas. He is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country with 40 offers.
Caldwell will make his way back to Oregon on September 20 for a game day visit vs. the Ducks' in-state rivals in Oregon State.
With the Ducks already holding a commitment from five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman in their 2027 recruiting class, Caldwell would be the perfect complementary piece to Bowman.
Ducks Facing Stiff Competition For Caldwell
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Texas Tech in Caldwell's recruitment. They give the Red Raiders a 26 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit. The RPM gives Oregon an 8.5 percent chance for Caldwell.
Caldwell will also be visiting LSU, Texas Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, and SMU this season in addition to the Ducks. Oregon still has until next offseason to make headway in Caldwell's recruitment since he's a 2027 recruit.
Oregon's 2027 Wide Receiver Targets
Three-star wide receiver Bode Sparrow has seen his recruitment explode this offseason, which includes offers from multiple Power 4 programs. Sparrow's interest in Oregon soared after getting offered by the Ducks in August. He is ranked as the No. 50 wide recevier and No. 4 player in Utah according to Rivals Industry Ranking.
Four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles is a top target by Oregon in the 2027 cycle. He is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 32 player in the country. Rivals' RPM gives the Ducks a 20 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit, just behind Stanford, who is given a 22 percent chance.
If the Ducks can land a few more wide receiver recruits, they could easily finish in contention for the top wide receiver class in the 2027 recruiting cycle.