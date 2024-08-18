Oregon Ducks Volleyball: Transfers Display Skills in Annual Green-Yellow Scrimmage
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks volleyball program is preparing for its inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference. After two consecutive Elite Eight appearances, a program first, the Ducks are striving to continue their success in this new, highly competitive league. On Saturday, Oregon held its annual Green-Yellow scrimmage, playing four full sets in preparation for the upcoming season.
Oregon will have a drastically different starting lineup compared to its historic previous two seasons. After losing seven seniors to professional volleyball, the Ducks boast a young, fresh roster for the 2024 season. With only two returning starters, Daley McClellan, and Mimi Colyer, and eight newcomers, Oregon coach Matt Ulmer faces the challenge of constructing an entirely new starting six.
“We’re just trying to find some answers with where people are going to go so, we can plug up some of the holes,” Ulmer said after the preseason scrimmage.
One way Ulmer attempted to fill gaps left by seniors during the offseason was through the transfer portal. In previous seasons, Ulmer has had great success recruiting transfers to Oregon's volleyball program. All-American Hannah Pukis, Kara McGhee and Gabby Gonzales were all transfer students who played a huge role in Oregon's deep NCAA tournament run last season. In 2024 Ulmer has added three transfers to the roster. These transfers are former Big West player of the year Michelle Ohwobete (UC Santa Barbara), Libero Mackenzie Morris (Kansas State), and setter Roberta Purashaj (Florida Southwestern) who all had a strong showing in Oregon's scrimmage.
“They’re already ready to be professionals,” Ulmer said of the three transfers. “Hopefully we can just help get them a bigger contact and get more exposure, and, you know, have a chance to try to go win the championship. Thats why they're here. Thats what they're looking for”
Ohwobete, Morris and Purashaj were not the only transfers making an impact during the Green-yellow scrimmage but returning Middle Blocker Onye Ofoegbu showed Saturday why she should be in Oregon's starting rotation.
Onye brings a lot of personality, and she can really back it up on the floor,” Ulmer said. “I think that can be very intimidating to the other side, if she has, that kind of excitement, and then brings those plays, and I think it just gives her team confidence. So, I just want to keep encouraging her to be herself.”
The 6-foot-3 middle blocker joined the Ducks last season after spending three seasons at UC Irvine. While at UC Irvine Ofoegbu garnered multiple awards, including AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and All-Pacific South Region honors. A two-time Big West First Team selection, Ofoegbu showcased her offensive prowess, leading the conference in blocks with 143 and ranking nationally in hitting percentage (.372) and blocks per set (1.28).
Ofoegbu utilized a redshirt last season as a Duck due to the amount of talent and experience at Oregon’s middle Blocker position. Instead of her lack of court time deterring her, Ofoegbu stayed optimistic, knowing her time would come.
“I thought it was going to be really difficult because I had never in my career sat on the bench, but it was honestly really easy,” Ofoegbu said of last season. “The team we had last year was so encouraging and inspirational to watch them play. I learned about being poised and staying calm during those big games … it can be tough, but we can handle it.”
Although it seems as though Ofoebegbu will be one of Oregon’s starters, there are still plenty of Gaps to Fill and the competition for those positions is high. One stating position in particular players are heavily competing for is Oregon's starting setter role.
At the Big Ten Conference’s Volleyball Media Days, Ulmer spoke highly of redshirt freshman setter Cristin Cline.
“Cris Cline, redshirted last year behind Hannah Pukis. Hannah was a first team all American,” Ulmer explained. “But you know, what an opportunity for Cris to be able to learn from Hannah. to compete against her on the other side. I think Cris grew more than maybe anybody I've ever coached in the spring. Just huge adjustments in her game. I think she's ready to go.”
Cline is not the only setter who is looking to take flight in the 2024 season. 2023 AVCA Two-Year College National Player of the Year Roberta Purashaj is also making a push for starting setter.
"Super talented," Ulmer said of Purashaj. "She's super calm, super poised, which, for a setter, you like that. The speed of our game is faster than what she's used to. Our hitters don't really want to slow it down, so it'll have to be about her playing faster. But I think there's just an adjustment period there."
The Ducks will play two exhibition matches before opening their season on Aug. 30 against volleyball powerhouse, Pittsburg.
