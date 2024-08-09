Oregon Ducks Volleyball 'Ready to Go' in Big Ten Conference
After a record-breaking season where the Oregon Ducks volleyball team saw a program-high 29 wins under coach Matt Ulmer and secure its second consecutive Elite Eight appearance, the team is gearing up for a new chapter. Ahead of Oregon’s debut season in the Big Ten Conference, Ulmer, alongside student-athletes Daley McClellan and Onye Ofoegbu, participated in Big Ten Volleyball Media Days in Chicago to discuss the upcoming season.
“It’s really neat to be a part of, just to see how the sport has grown, to see how much the Big Ten cares about women’s volleyball," Ulmer said. "It’s just really special”
The Ducks will be facing a significant roster turnover, having graduated seven seniors who all went on to sign professional contracts. However, Ulmer is confident that the returning players and new additions to the team are more than ready to step up and fill those roles.
“This group, they’re ready to go. It’s gonna be a full roster,” Ulmer said.
Although many key players for the Ducks have moved on to play at the next level, Ulmer and his coaching staff have met their needs through the transfer portal and by developing returning talent from last year.
One returner poised for a standout season is Junior Mimi Colyer. Colyer, an outside hitter from Lincoln, California, has been a dominant force for the Ducks, earning AVCA All-American honorable mention last season and AVCA National Freshman of the Year in 2022. She is returning to the Ducks for her junior year.
Another returner who did not see much action last year due to Hannah Pukis' strong performance at setter is redshirt freshman Cristin "Cris" Cline.
“Cris Cline, redshirted last year behind Hannah Pukis. Hannah was a first team all American,” Ulmer explained. “But you know, what an opportunity for Cris to be able to learn from Hannah. to compete against her on the other side. I think Cris grew more than maybe anybody I've ever coached in the spring. Just huge adjustments in her game. I think she's ready to go.”
It is not only the returning players looking to make an impact in the Big Ten. Newcomers, including both incoming freshmen and transfers, are expected to contribute to the Ducks' success this season.
“It's been really fun to incorporate the new freshmen and the transfers,” McClellan said. “I'm just really excited for all of us to mesh together for preseason, and there's a lot of different skills, lots of different personalities. There's good leadership personalities, and we're just really excited to pull that all together preseason.”
The Ducks are one of four programs joining the Big Ten. USC, UCLA, and Washington will be joining Oregon in the highly competitive conference.
“People that come to Oregon, they come to Oregon because they want to compete for championships. They want to have a future in volleyball, beyond the school,” Ulmer said. “They want to get a great education, and they want to see not only our country but the world and these are things that they’re going to be able to do at Oregon and the Big Ten only enhances that.”
Since Ulmer’s arrival at Oregon in April of 2017, he has made it clear that he intends to compete for a national championship. In his seven seasons as the head coach of Oregon's volleyball program, Ulmer has led the Ducks to six NCAA Tournament appearances including runs to the Elite EIght in 2018, 2022, and 2023, and an additional trip to the Sweet 16 during the 2021 spring season. Ulmer is 142-69 overall with an 88-50 record in Pac-12 play.
Now Ulmer and his Ducks will begin a new era of Oregon volleyball in the fall as they prepare to compete in the Big Ten Conference.
The transition to the Big Ten will undoubtedly present its own set of challenges, both on and off the court. The level of competition in the conference is widely regarded as the highest in the country, and the Ducks will need to make some adjustments to their playing style to compete with the physicality and depth of the Big Ten teams.
"There's definitely some adjustments that are going to be made on the volleyball court for us," Ulmer acknowledged. "You know, again, playing Wisconsin at the end they played differently than any other team we played’s style of play. Slower, set higher above our block, shot options that they had, just the physicality that they had from all pins."
The Ducks are embracing the opportunity to showcase their unique brand of volleyball to a new audience. Known for their fast-paced, high-energy style of play, the team is eager to introduce themselves to the Big Ten.
"I'm excited for everybody to see how Oregon plays volleyball, and I think it's a little bit different than everybody else," Ulmer said. "And hopefully it's a show that they appreciate it and they like watching."