Oregon Ducks Taking Extra Precautions for Early Kickoff Against Northwestern
Hate early wakeups? The Oregon Ducks are honing their early riser skills in preparation for a 9 a.m. PT (11 a.m. local) kickoff on the road against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Though the Wildcats have the advantage as the home team, the Ducks are doing their best to acclimate to the time difference before flying to Evanston, Illinois.
"They've been telling us it's going to be 9 a.m. our time," said freshman defensive back Ify Obidegwu during a Tuesday media availability. "We got to get the rest. Go to sleep early now, waking up early. Today we woke up, the whole DB corps woke up at 5 a.m. We got here at 5 a.m. so we all woke up around 4 a.m. That's the time we going to be waking up anyway when that day comes so we're mentally preparing ourselves throughout the week."
Preparation with a Punch
"I believe its just like the emphasis coach [Dan Lanning] has been leaving with us this week is being a fire starter and what that means to me is starting early, starting fast," said offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. "In practices like these whatever we have, shoot, it's the first rep of Indy; you've got to start fast. You've got to come off that rock."
When it comes to starting fast, Pregnon enters with the mentality of keeping violence in the trenches high thanks to week-long preparation.
"As far as the mentality you're coming with you want to think start fast so you can build now. That's how I'm thinking about preparing for such an early game like that. So when I come out on Saturday at 9 a.m. I'm punching somebody in the mouth right from the jump," Pregnon added.
The Day-To-Day of Early Rising
When asked about the early rising time, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said the Ducks' current schedule of waking up before the rooster (or Duck in this case) sings aids the team in their acclimation to East Coast time.
"You know, we're a morning practice team, so not a lot. So I told you guys this morning when we were about to go to practice. This about the same time we'll be playing fellas. So our bodies are used to it, right? It's something that we can do this little bit different, and we're looking forward to that opportunity," Lanning said.
The Ducks Can Fly, but Not Unprepared
When it comes to analyzing the minute details of a road game like time and travel, there's also the factor of how air travel can impact an athlete before hitting the field. Typical flights to the Chicago area from Eugene take six to eight hours. That means the Ducks need to monitor how sitting on a plane affects their players.
"I feel like just staying active, making sure to probably stretch afterwards. I know when you get up there you can get some swelling in your legs and stuff," said junior defensive back and Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman. "So make sure to just work that out and stress that it's a business trip. You're not just going on a trip to go on a trip. You're going on a trip to go win a game."