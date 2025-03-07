5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Raves About SEC Powerhouse Alabama: Oregon Ducks Losing Ground?
EUGENE – Although the Oregon Ducks have been dominating the recruiting trail, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff are still tasked with proving to recruits why they should commit to Oregon over historic programs with multiple national championships.
The Ducks have been recruiting five-star (on ESPN) 2026 defensive back Elbert Hill, however, recent comments made by Hill are causing speculation that Oregon might be losing ground in the race for his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Hill was back in Tuscaloosa Monday for Alabama's first day of spring practice.
“My visit was good,” Hill told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “My favorite thing is just to get back up there and learn more. This experience was amazing. They made it feel like home.”
Hill also tweeted a picture with Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.
“Had an amazing time today, thanks for having me,” Hill wrote.
Hill, a 5-foot-10 175-pound corner back, has visited Alabama a total of two times since being offered by the Tide on June 22, 2024. He first visited Alabama during the team’s win over Georgia back in November.
“They’ve done a great job recruiting him,” Hill’s father told On3. “When we got down there, it was just a good time. We got a chance to really talk to the coaches and everybody, and it was crazy because we went down there for the Georgia-Alabama game. It was chaotic, but they still found time to bring us into the office and talk to us and give us a description and plan and vision they have for him if he were to choose to come there.”
Although Alabama is undoubtedly making a strong push for the young prospect’s commitment, there are still multiple other national championship-caliber programs in the race.
Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State are all pursuing Hill, especially the Oregon Ducks, whose defensive backs coach Chris Hampton went to visit him back in January.
“Oregon is pushing for me very hard. Their message is to come join the squad, and I like them a lot. I like the coaching staff at Oregon,” Hill told On3.
Hill has already taken a pair of unofficial visits to Oregon on July 26, 2024, and on Nov. 9, 2024, for the 39-18 win over the Maryland Terrapins. However, Hill has yet to announce another visit to Eugene.
According to 247 Sports' recruit rankings, Hill is the top-ranked cornerback and overall player from Ohio, as well as the No. 29 prospect nationally.
If Hill were to commit to Oregon, he would bolster an already elite 2026 class. Previously sitting at No. 1, the Ducks now have the No. 2 2026 recruiting class in the nation, second only to USC, who has just one more commit than Oregon.
Hill’s commitment wouldn’t just strengthen Oregon’s overall roster; it would be a major boost to the defensive back unit, which has become a key strength in recent recruiting cycles. The Ducks already landed top defensive backs in the 2025 class, including safety Trey McNutt and cornerback Dorian Brew. Adding Hill could set the foundation for Oregon to replicate that success with its 2026 defensive back class.