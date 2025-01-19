Oregon Ducks Coaches Visit Five-Star Cornerback Recruit Elbert Hill
The Oregon Ducks already have the No. 1 2026 recruiting class, per On3's rankings, and are trying to continue to stack up on talent all over the field. No. 1 cornerback Elbert Hill received his offer from coach Dan Lanning back on Feb. 19, 2024.
At 5-10, 170-pounds out of Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio, Hill ranks as the No. 17 overall recruit in the country. Oregon's defensive backs coach Chris Hampton paid a visit to Hill earlier this week.
Hill actually took a couple of unofficial visits to campus on July 26, 2024 and on Nov. 9, 2024 for the 39-18 win over the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten Conference matchup. The interest from both sides is there, but other schools like USC and Ohio State are battling for Hill's commitment.
“Oregon is pushing for me very hard. Their message is to come join the squad and I like them a lot. I like the coaching staff at Oregon."- Elbert Hill via On3
According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Hill is planning visits both to Eugene and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the end of January. The Penn State Nittany Lions, and Michigan Wolverines are also in the hunt for the star cornerback.
“Oregon has done a lot as far as recruiting him. The relationship he has with Coach (Chris) Hampton and Coach (Rashad) Wadood and (Dan) Lanning is great. Oregon we talk to those guys if not every day, every other day. They already told us about the plan they would have for him. He told them his goals and what he’s looking for in a school. We’re just making sure everything aligns right as we’re making this decision, it’s a big decision.”- Elbert's father via On3
The headlining recruit for the Ducks in the class of 2026 is five-star tight end Kendre Harrison who also plans on playing basketball under coach Dana Altman. He's the no. 14 overall recruit and No. 1 tight end in his recruiting class.
“Oregon is the total package. I chose Oregon because of their player development, the coaching I will get there, the culture and the place. I like Eugene a lot.”- 2026 tight end Kendre Harrison
The other 2026 Oregon commits include:
Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams
Four-star running back Tradarian Ball
Four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene
Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland
Four-star defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo
Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui
Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips
Three-star defensive end Dutch Horisk
Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala
