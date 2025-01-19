Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Coaches Visit Five-Star Cornerback Recruit Elbert Hill

Oregon Ducks defensive backs coach Chris Hampton paid a visit to the high school of the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class. Elbert Hill attends Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio, and is best player coming out of the state.

Arden Cravalho

Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panthers Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024, in Springettsbury Township.
Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panthers Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024, in Springettsbury Township. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks already have the No. 1 2026 recruiting class, per On3's rankings, and are trying to continue to stack up on talent all over the field. No. 1 cornerback Elbert Hill received his offer from coach Dan Lanning back on Feb. 19, 2024.

At 5-10, 170-pounds out of Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio, Hill ranks as the No. 17 overall recruit in the country. Oregon's defensive backs coach Chris Hampton paid a visit to Hill earlier this week.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring
New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hill actually took a couple of unofficial visits to campus on July 26, 2024 and on Nov. 9, 2024 for the 39-18 win over the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten Conference matchup. The interest from both sides is there, but other schools like USC and Ohio State are battling for Hill's commitment.

“Oregon is pushing for me very hard. Their message is to come join the squad and I like them a lot. I like the coaching staff at Oregon."

Elbert Hill via On3

MORE: No. 1 QB Recruit Jared Curtis Compares Ohio State's Ryan Day, Oregon's Dan Lanning

MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Commits Fire Back At USC Trojans Fans Criticism: Revenge

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Slighted By 2025 NFL Draft Projection?

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Hill is planning visits both to Eugene and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the end of January. The Penn State Nittany Lions, and Michigan Wolverines are also in the hunt for the star cornerback.

“Oregon has done a lot as far as recruiting him. The relationship he has with Coach (Chris) Hampton and Coach (Rashad) Wadood and (Dan) Lanning is great. Oregon we talk to those guys if not every day, every other day. They already told us about the plan they would have for him. He told them his goals and what he’s looking for in a school. We’re just making sure everything aligns right as we’re making this decision, it’s a big decision.”

Elbert's father via On3

The headlining recruit for the Ducks in the class of 2026 is five-star tight end Kendre Harrison who also plans on playing basketball under coach Dana Altman. He's the no. 14 overall recruit and No. 1 tight end in his recruiting class.

“Oregon is the total package. I chose Oregon because of their player development, the coaching I will get there, the culture and the place. I like Eugene a lot.”

2026 tight end Kendre Harrison
Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks
Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The other 2026 Oregon commits include:

Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams

Four-star running back Tradarian Ball

Four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene

Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland

Four-star defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo

Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui

Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips

Three-star defensive end Dutch Horisk

Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala

MORE: Buffalo Bills Prep for Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson By Signing Dual Threat QB

MORE: Dillon Gabriel Reacts To Future of Oregon Ducks Quarterback Position, Dante Moore

MORE: Most Valuable College Athletic Programs: Oregon Ducks' $780 Million, SEC Dominates

MORE: Miami Hurricanes' Carson Beck To Make More NIL Money Than Denver Broncos Bo Nix

Published |Modified
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

Home/Football