Oregon Ducks Running Back Commit Dierre Hill Jr. Scores 5 Touchdowns in Win
Oregon Ducks running back commit Dierre Hill Jr. had himself a highlight performance in the Illinois state semifinal game, rushing for 321 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries. With the win, Hil Jr. and his team, the Althoff Catholic Crusaders, will compete for the state championship.
After the game, Hill Jr. spoke with Scott Burgess of Prep Redzone Illinois.
"Our run game hits heavy every time. I have great offensive lineman blocking for me and great receivers as well," Hill Jr. told Burgess. "And we have an amazing quarterback well who can pull the ball out and run himself. He helped me today, and my teammates always help me. The big guys always open up those holes for me, and my outside wide receivers always block the edge for me, so they make my job easier."
Hill Jr. is the No. 12 running back recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. A consensus four-star, the Oregon commit is the fifth-best player in Illinois and the No. 171 recruit in the country, per the same rankings.
The elite running back prospect committed to the Ducks in May of 2024, and he is part of Oregon's 2025 recruiting class, currently ranked No. 8 in the country. Ducks coach Dan Lanning has recruited at an elite clip since arriving in Eugene, and landing skill players like Hill Jr. has become the norm for the Oregon Ducks football program.
Hill Jr. has turned heads throughout his senior year, totaling 1832 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground. Most impressively, he averages 16.5 yards per carry and 166.5 yards per game. However, in his most recent game, he was playing with extra motiviation.
Hill Jr.'s opponent, Camp Point Central, was the team that bounced the future Oregon Duck out of the state playoffs in 2023.
Obviously, there were a lot of emotions behind this game. This is the team that beat us last year. . . . We just had a chip on our shoulder this game," said Hill Jr.
The early signing period for recruits begins on Dec. 4, and Hill Jr. is expected to sign early.
