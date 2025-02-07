Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Named Top Recruiting Coach In Country
EUGENE – It is no secret that Oregon has emerged as a recruiting powerhouse. Since Dan Lanning’s arrival in Eugene three years ago, he has brought in three consecutive top-10 recruiting classes as well as the top transfer portal class last season. The Ducks are repeating history this offseason, compiling one of the top overall classes, both incoming freshmen and transfers, in the nation. It is not only Lanning on Oregon’s coaching staff working to secure these top prospects, but the rest of his coaching staff as well.
Oregon co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton was named the National Recruiter of the Year according to 247Sports. The news comes after Hampton helped Oregon land an elite defensive back recruiting class in 2025.
The Ducks secured a top-ranked recruiting class, ranking No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, and the position group that saw the most success was Hampton’s defensive backs. Oregon’s incoming secondary prospects feature four of the top 65 overall players in the country.
Hampton’s competitiveness showed on the recruiting trail as he not only managed to land some of the nation's best cornerbacks and safeties but flipped some of their commitments as well. On the first day of the early signing period on Dec. 4, Oregon flipped five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord from Ohio State. Offord is the No. 1 player out of Alabama, the No. 3 cornerback in the nation, and the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
"A lot of kids, this is their dream school — University of Oregon. They like the uniforms. They like our fan base. The history of success has been here.
"So it's kind of easy as far as that goes, attracting talent to come here. And then they come, and they see the facilities and meet the staff and hospitality we have here, and a lot of times, we're tough to beat."
Another major commitment for the Ducks was the No. 4 safety in the country and No. 4 player in Ohio, Trey McNutt. McNutt committed to Oregon on Aug. 3 and signed on Dec. 4, choosing the Ducks over Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU.
Hampton also brought two additional top-100 prospects to Eugene in Brandon Finney and Dorian Brew.
Hampton is not only attracting young talent to Eugene but transfers as well. Last season, Hampton brought in an experienced, dynamic secondary which consisted of former Washington corner Jabbar Muhammad, UTSA corner Kam Alexander, Kansas State safety Kobe Savage, former Ducks corner Brandon Johnson, and former Alabama safety Peyton Woodyard.
This season, out of the transfer portal, Hampton secured commitments from Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman and Northwestern cornerback Theran Johnson.
With the additions of Thieneman and Johnson, Oregon’s secondary is shaping up to be one of the strongest in the nation. The Ducks now have a deep and experienced defensive backfield, blending elite young talent with veteran leadership. Returning players such as Jahlil Florence will help anchor the defense, giving Oregon one of the most complete secondaries in college football.
Hampton’s ability to secure top-tier defensive backs has not gone unnoticed. Oregon’s secondary class ranks among the best in the country, rivaling the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. This level of recruiting success not only strengthens the Ducks’ immediate roster but also positions the program as a long-term contender for national championships.
