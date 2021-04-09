2022 DT Places Oregon in Top Ten

Oregon's 2022 class already has one commitment along the defensive line in 4-star Gracen Halton. Could the Ducks be close to landing another?

Oregon got some good news Friday when Southaven (Miss.) defensive tackle Aaron Bryant placed the Ducks in his top ten. The other schools to make the list were Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Auburn, Indiana, Texas and LSU.

He announced his latest group on Twitter.

Bryant is a 3-star (0.8837 per 247Sports Composite) prospect, but his offer sheet speaks more to someone in 4-star standing. He is ranked the No. 36 defensive tackle in his class and the No. 12 player in Mississippi.

On film he is a terror in the trenches with a body that's ready to play in college right now at 6'4", 300 pounds. He plays with strong hands and incredible power--routinely shucking blockers to wreak havoc in the backfield and disrupt plays.

The Ducks offered the defensive lineman last month and may have an ace up their sleeve.

At Southaven, Bryant was teammates with 2021 Oregon wide receiver signee Isaiah Brevard, an Under Armour All-American expected to arrive in Eugene this summer. Don't forget the Ducks also swooped into Mississippi for running back Trey Benson in the 2020 class.

--WATCH AARON BRYANT JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS HERE--

Maybe we see "Mississippi (Jim) Mastro" lead Oregon into battle on the recruiting trail against multiple powerhouse programs.

Just in the month of March, Bryant landed several offers from big-time programs among the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn and LSU. He was also offered by Florida State just before trimming his list on Thursday, bringing his total to 19.

He recently did a virtual visit with South Carolina and currently has one of his five official visits scheduled to Georgia set for June 4-6.

The 247 Sports Crystal Ball shows that some think he might stay in state with Ole Miss holding both the predictions.

