BREAKING: 2022 WR Isaiah Sategna Flips to Arkansas

    • November 4, 2021
    2022 Oregon WR Commit Isaiah Sategna Flips Commitment to Arkansas

    The Ducks have lost their second wide receiver verbal commit this week.
    2022 Oregon wide receiver commit Isaiah Sategna has flipped his commitment to Arkansas.

    Sategna announced his decision on Twitter.

    "I want to thank Coach McClendon, Coach Cristobal, Sam Popper, the rest of the Oregon staff and fans for supporting and believing in me," wrote Sategna, the No. 7 slot receiver in the 2022 class, according to SI All-American. "Unfortunately after talking to my family, we have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit and go to a school closer to home."

    Sategna originally committed to Texas A&M in March but decommitted shortly after visiting Oregon. After naming a top two of Oregon and USC, he chose the Ducks on July 11.

    Sategna is the second wide receiver commit to flip this week, after Texas receiver Nicholas Anderson announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday.

    The Ducks are left with Tetairoa McMillan and Stephon Johnson Jr. in their 2022 class at receiver, as well as the talented receiving corps from the 2021 class consisting of Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton, and Isaiah Brevard.

    Oregon is still in the running for multiple 2022 receivers, including Kevin Coleman from Missouri and top in-state talent Darrius Clemons

    Sategna's first offer was from Arkansas, and his commitment gives the Razorbacks their second wide receiver in the class, along with in-state Quincey McAdoo. Of their 20 commits, Sategna is the 10th from the state of Arkansas.

    Publisher Max Torres spoke with Sategna after his commitment to Oregon.

    Byron Cardwell's Stock Rising After Big Day Against Colorado

