Byron Cardwell Stock up Following Big Day Against Colorado

    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Byron Cardwell's Stock on the Rise After Breakout Performance Against Colorado

    Oregon's running back room is loaded every year and we got our first glimpse at what could be in store for the San Diego product.
    Author:

    One of the top takeaways from Oregon's 52-29 win over the Buffs last week was the emergence of freshman tailback Byron Cardwell. The Ducks have a great stable of running backs every year and that has made touches hard to come by.

    The Travis Dye era is in full effect with him being the focal point of the offense, but the depth behind him is very encouraging. Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible tabbed Cardwell as a player whose stock is up in their latest Fantasy Football Devy Rankings, which evaluates college football players. 

    Cardwell figures to get more involved in Joe Moorhead's offense moving forward and could serve as a change-of-pace option for a backfield that also features talented underclassmen Seven McGee and Trey Benson.

    Analysis from SI NFL Draft Bible's Casey Birch

    "A 4-star true freshman (per 247sports Composite), Byron Cardwell finally gets his chance to shine. He was originally slotted behind incumbent starter CJ Verdell and backup Travis Dye going into the season. 

    A few weeks ago, a season-long injury to Verdell created the opportunity, but the Ducks had been feeding Dye almost all of the carries until this past week. Against Colorado, though, Cardwell finally earned some work, taking seven carries for 127 yards and a touchdown.

    With that showing, Oregon will be unlikely to relegate him to a bit-role once again. Next season, Verdell will be gone, providing an opportunity for Cardwell to seize the starting job out of the gate. Wise Devy managers should get in on the ground floor before he blows up."

    You can read the full story here.

    More from Ducks Digest

    Torres' Take: Oregon's goals are within reach as a tough stretch awaits 

