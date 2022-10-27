Myles Jackson Recaps Oregon Visit

Oregon is one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail after landing commitments from George Silva, Iapani Laloulu and A.J. Pugliano earlier this week.

One prospect they've been very high on is Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan quarterback Myles Jackson, who was back in Eugene for the UCLA game.

The 6-2, 190-pound quarterback has ben busy on the recruiting trail with recent trips to UCLA, Washington and Arizona.

Jackson made the short trip north to get a better feel for a new staff that's been taking the country by storm both on and off the field.

"It's definitely one of my top schools just from being out there in the winter earlier this year and going out again. Really feel at home there," Jackson told Ducks Digest of why he made the trip. " My relationship with Coach Dillingham is pretty good. I really wanted to see a GameDay vibe because it's their first year as a staff. So I feel it's kind of important to see how the energy was."

Autzen Stadium was roaring from start to finish as the fourth-largest crowd in program history took in the 45-30 win over UCLA.

"The atmosphere was awesome. It was raining, but it was live for sure," he said. "The fans were active throughout the whole game just cheering on the guys. Super loud. Super good environment. The GameDay vibe was awesome. That was a really cool experience. I know my family loved it too."

The Oregon offense put up 40+ points for the sixth straight game and the fireworks certainly caught Jackson's attention.

"It's been awesome. It's been really cool to see what Coach Dillingham has done with the offense," the junior passer said. "The way they utilize their backs, their run game, pretty balanced. The way they use the big tight ends is pretty good to see. "

When Kenny Dillingham was hired he said he was going to create a system that players want to play in and that seems to be the case with this highly-touted quarterback.

"Overall they're moving. It's really good to see a quarterback-friendly offense. I feel like this system fits me really well."

The trip to Eugene gave him a chance to spend time with some of the current players in Oregon's quarterback room, who had nothing but good things to say about their time with the new staff.

"I got to talk to a couple of their quarterbacks. Pretty familiar with Marcus Sanders. Talked a little bit with Jay Butterfield," Jackson said. "Just being able to talk to them, seeing how they like it cause it's their first year with that staff too. They love it. I've gotten the opportunity to talk with Coach Dillingham a lot and Coach Lanning and just continue to build my relationship with them."

As he continues to balance his high school season with the recruiting process, he has a few trips he'd like to take moving forward.

"I went to USC for a game, I definitely want to get back out there," he said. "I wanna get out to Stanford and Arizona. I might go to a Kentucky game, just gotta figure it out. I was supposed to go to Jackson State this week but I had to kind of cancel that because of transportation issues."

Jackson has 20 reported scholarship offers but is still hearing the most from an extensive list of schools.

"Definitely UW (Washington), Oregon. Talked to Texas. USC, Arizona, Stanford, Rutgers and Mississippi State."

