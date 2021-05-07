All-American Cornerback has the Ducks in Top Group

The Ducks are in the running for another All-American prospect from a national powerhouse.

It's been over a month since Oregon landed a commitment on the recruiting trail, when the Ducks landed Texas wide receiver Stephon Johnson. With the recruiting dead period set to expire at the end of the month, top recruits across the country are narrowing down their lists.

5-star cornerback Daylen Everette has included Oregon in his top five schools. The other schools to make the cut include Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, and Georgia.

He shared his new list on Twitter.

Everette (6'1", 180 pounds), is currently playing his high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the defending 2020 national champions. He currently holds 29 offers.

Arizona State tried to get involved with an offer but the Ducks are the only team from the Pac-12 to make the cut. Oregon offered the Under Armour All-American defensive back in July and have kept in contact since.

The Ducks are still in search of their first cornerback in the 2022 class, which currently ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 19 in the country. The class is currently headlined by 4-star quarterback Tanner Bailey as well as in-state safety Trejon Williams from Portland. The Ducks most recently snagged current wide receiver Josh Delgado, who came from IMG in the 2019 class.

Everette has yet to announce a decision timeline, but this news will in all likely lead to an official visit to Eugene once the recruiting trail reopens next month. He currently has an official visit scheduled to Georgia on June 18-20.

IMG is home to a number of other Oregon targets in the 2022 class including OL Dayne Shor, OL Tyler Booker and ATH Keon Sabb.

WATCH DAYLEN EVERETTE HIGHLIGHTS

