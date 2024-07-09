Oregon Ducks Football Recruiting: 2026 Four-Star Defensive Lineman Target Sets Unofficial Visit
The Oregon Ducks may have a major focus on recruiting within the class of 2025 at this point in time but it never hurts to give some early attention and love to star recruits in the class of 2026.
James "Tank" Carrington is the third-best defensive tackle in the country, the 34th best overall player in the country and the second best overall player in the state of Nevada, according to the 2026 rankings on 247Sports. He stands 6'2 and weighs 270 pounds out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Carrington recently just announced two unofficial visits to Oklahoma on July 25th and Oregon on July 27th. He holds offers from both schools as well as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Washington and others.
Oregon's defensive line coach Tony Tuioti does actually already hold a commit in the class of 2026 at Carrington's position. Tony Cumberland is a 6'4, 285 pound defensive lineman who committed to the Ducks back on September 23rd, 2023. He's a local four-star right in Eugene at Willamette.
Cumberland is the best 2026 recruit in the state of Oregon.
Really flashed on tape showing rare combination of quickness and power. Had a chance to see him multiple times this off-season and he’s a well built 6-2, 255 pounds with close to an 80” wingspan. He’s a naturally strong kid with a quick first step and can beat an opposing lineman right off the snap. Can bully and rag doll tackles and guards at the HS level and lives in the backfield. Plays inside and outside but we like as an interior defensive lineman at the college level. Can win at the line right now with raw physical gifts but will need to develop some counters and continue to refine technique to really take his game to another level. Has a high ceiling and it’s easy to see why he’s been a national recruit since he was just a freshman.- Greg Bibbins via 247Sports
Last season, as a sophomore at Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy, Carrington had 33 total tackles, 15 sacks and two forced fumbles in 9 games played. That was all in just his first season of varsity football.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.