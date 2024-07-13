Oregon Ducks Football Recruiting: 2025 5-Star Offensive Tackle Sets Commitment Date
Dan Lanning could always use a five-star protecting his future quarterback in 2025. Dante Moore would like a guy like Michael Fasusi making sure he goes untouched in the pocket.
Michael Fasusi is a 6-5, 300-pound offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas. He's ranked as the 12th overall prospect in the Class of 2025, according to On3. He's also ranked as the third best offensive tackle in the country and the fifth best recruit coming out of the state of Texas.
Fasusi is considering Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Oregon. The five-star will make his college decision on Aug. 21. He has visited all the schools listed above except for the Ducks.
"Gifted O-lineman with true book-end tackle potential. Possesses excellent physical tools and promising athletic context in track and field and combine testing categories. Legitimately 6-foot-5 with long arms and a big reach. Wears mass well and owns space to add more bulk. Shows foot quickness and agility to live on an island in pass protection. Nimbleness translates to movement ability in the run game. Flashes some punch power that should become more consistent with continued development. Improved phone-booth strength from sophomore to junior year. Getting more comfortable as a convicted block-finishing presence, but can still unleash more mean streak. Entering senior year, looks like one of the nation's top 2025 offensive tackle prospects. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter with physical and athletic specs that suggest early-round NFL Draft upside."- Gabe Brooks via 247Sports
It seems that the Texas native is favorited to be joining either the Longhorns or the Aggies. Even if Fasusi doesn't end up with Oregon, July is setting up to potentially still being a big month on the recruiting front for the Ducks. Trey McNutt and DJ Pickett are both major pieces looking to be added to the Class of 2025.
