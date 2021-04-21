Former Michigan Commit Includes Oregon in top 10

The Ducks are looking to snag another big body in the trenches.

4-star (0.9247 on 247Sports Composite) defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren has placed the Ducks in his top ten. The other schools to make the list include: Alabama, Indiana, Clemson, Texas A&M, Arizona, Auburn, Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State.

He announced his new list on Twitter.

The 6'3, 300-pound defensive lineman currently attends Garber High School in Essexville, Michigan. He holds 20 offers.

VanSumeren was at one point committed to Michigan, but reopened his recruitment earlier this year in February. He had been committed to the Wolverines since December of 2019.

Oregon pulled the trigger with a scholarship offer just four days after he de-committed.

The Michigan product recently completed a virtual visit to Kentucky. He has also taken virtual visits to Texas A&M and Wisconsin. VanSumeren is ranked the No. 16 defensive tackle in the 2022 class and the No. 4 player in Michigan. He is ranked the No. 193 overall prospect in the country.

The Ducks are also pursuing 4-star Michigan-based athlete Jaden Mangham from Franklin.

