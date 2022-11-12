2023 Converse (Tex.) Judson defensive lineman Johny Bowens is nearing a decision. On Friday, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender announced a top three of Oregon, Texas A&M and Texas.

Bowens also set a commitment date of November 24, meaning he'll come off the board on Thanksgiving.

This isn't his first time through the recruiting process, as he was previously committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. That was until June 28, when he backed off his verbal pledge just a few days after taking a trip to Eugene to see the Ducks.

That visit clearly left an impression on Bowens, as he would come back out to see the Ducks again, taking an official visit to close out the month of September.

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is already stacked along the defensive line with four commitments from prospects like Terrance Green (Cypress, TX) and A'mauri Washington (Chandler, AZ). Dan Lanning and his staff are also heavily pursuing five-star Texas A&M commit David Hicks, who will take a visit to Oregon this weekend for the Washington game.

Furthering the recruiting overlap between Texas A&M and Oregon, 2023 Aggies linebacker commit Daymion Sanford will travel to Eugene this weekend alongside Hicks, who he's high school teammates with at Paetow High School.

Torres' Take

It's a little rare to see prospects re-commit to a school after de-committing, but the Aggies appear to still be in this one. The Aggies are in jeopardy of losing some recruiting momentum amid a rough 2022 season, so you know they'd like to get him back in the fold if they can.

What makes this interesting is that Bowens will be in Austin on Saturday to watch the Texas Longhorns take on TCU in a top-25 matchup, which could mean Steve Sarkisian and company get the final visit before a commitment.

As for Oregon, the Ducks are definitely interested, as Tosh Lupoi went out to Texas to see Bowens in person earlier this fall. However, they already have a lot of pieces in the fold along the front seven like I mentioned and I think players like Hicks as well as Matayo Uiagalelei are higher priorities right now.

I think adding Bowens would be nice for Oregon, but I don't view him as a recruit this class desperately needs given the talented they've accumulated.

