2023 G Amari Whiting Breaks Down Oregon Commitment

Kelly Graves was ahead of the curve in his pursuit of the elite prep talent.

The Oregon women's basketball program received some good news Monday morning when Burley (ID) guard Amari Whiting announced her commitment to the Ducks, becoming the first commit in the 2023 recruiting class.

Ducks Digest caught up with the latest verbal pledge to break down her decision.

"I just feel like Kelly believed in me from the beginning after that COVID summer where no one got to see anyone play," Whiting said of her commitment. "I love his staff, I love what he’s done with his program. I definitely want to win a national championship and I know I can do that at Oregon."

The 5-foot-10 hooper made sure to get to Eugene for a visit once the recruiting trail re-opened in June and was actually in town again over the weekend. She got to spend extended time with the staff as well as the players on this year's roster.

"I was able to connect with some of the girls when I was there and it was really cool to see them bond and work together to win and play together and play off each other. It was cool to me to watch, and know I’ll be a part of that soon."

She landed an offer from Kelly Graves following her first trip, and after that, the calls from other schools came flooding in. Gonzaga, Arizona and UCLA all wanted their shot at one of ESPN's top recruits. With so many schools entering the race, it was Graves' faith that made the difference.

"Kelly offered me and then I had a tournament one of the next weekends. People got to watch me play and that's when a lot of other big schools started offering me. Honestly I think it was because people saw that Kelly had offered me and he knows his stuff. I think that did measures on my whole recruiting."

With her junior season just about to begin and so many major programs entering the picture, why commit now?

"When I took my visit I kinda had a feeling that it was like home. I wanted to look at all the other schools and make sure I was making the right decision," Whiting said. "When I went there a second time I got that second feeling. It felt like the right fit and I didn't want to waste any other schools' time. I wanted to commit and show Kelly I was all in. Kind of have a breath of relief."

Despite just announcing her commitment, the relationship she's built with the coaching staff is as strong as can be.

"I really loved the relationship I had built with him and all of the staff members. It's gonna be my home away from home and they’ll be my second family, I wouldn't have to worry about anything."

Part of what makes her confident she found the right is the balanced relationship she built with Graves.

"We just had fun together," she said of her future head coach. "I knew we could laugh and on that same call we could be serious and talk about what he sees in me coming to Oregon.

"Knew there would be a well-balanced relationship. He would get after his girls on the court but off the court they were buzzing and laughing. On the court is business but of the court we could have fun."

It may be a while until she's playing in the green in yellow at Matthew Knight Arena, but she had a message to share with the Oregon fanbase.

"I just want to tell them I'm ready to get there and work hard, get some wins. Hopefully we can make a huge run when I'm there sco Ducks!"

Whiting's junior season tips off against Preston High school on November 13.

