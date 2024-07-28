Which Recruits Impressed at Oregon Ducks Football's Saturday Night Live
"Saturday Night Live" in New York City might get the laughs, but Saturday Night Live in Eugene brought the future talent.
Just shy of 100 recruits for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes took to Autzen Stadium Saturday night. The talented recruits participated in drills coached by the Oregon Football staff.
First, one of Oregon's prized commits for the 2025 class showed out, as seen in this video.
A five-star wide receiver, Dakorien Moore has been committed to Dan Lanning and company for more than a month now. Have someone of his caliber at the camp, not only putting on a show but being available to talk to others there, has to help with peer recruiting for the rest of the 2025 class and future classes.
Speaking of future classes, the No. 1 ranked 2026 prospect was in the building. Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. remains committed to Ohio State, but the Ducks have been pushing for his flip.
"The environment was great!” Henry told On3. "And for me it’s the coaches and the people here that excites me. It’s different here for sure. They got something special here."
Of course, newest commit for the Ducks Tradarian Ball was there. The 2026 four-star running back committed to Oregon earlier on Saturday.
On the other side of the ball, 247Sports Composite No. 51 overall 2026 prospect and No. 4 cornerback RJ Sermons was impressed by what he saw.
"The environment in Eugene was great," Sermons told On3. "The Saturday Night Live event was super competitive and fun. What excites me about my opportunity with the Ducks is the elite coaching staff and program that can develop me into an elite player."
Other defensive players at Autzen include five-star safety Trey McNutt (2025) and five-star cornerback Elbert Hill (2026).
Back to the offensive side of the ball real quick, a huge (read: big in size and impact) target for Oregon is tight end Kendre Harrison. The 6-7, five-star tight end in the 2026 class has Oregon offers for both football and basketball.
Lanning and his staff are hoping that the SNL event turns into some commits in the short term as well connections for future commitments down the road. The Ducks currently have the No. 6 class in the nation, via 247Sports. That ranking dips to No. 8 from Rivals and climbs to No. 5 from On3. But more than closing out the 2025 class, SNL works to build relations for the next couple of classes.