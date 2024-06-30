Oregon Basketball Recruiting: 4-Star Forward Target to Visit Eugene
Dana Altman is continuing to push on the Class of 2025 recruiting front.
Winters Grady is a 6-6 small forward from Lake Oswego (Kevin Love's hometown) but now plays at Prolific Prep in Napa. The move to California is a better opportunity for him to continue to progress and expand his game against the highest level competition.
Grady's a sharpshooter at the wing who has quite a lot of mobility with his lean figure. He sort of reminds me of Miami's Tyler Herro due to his unlimited range and offensive confidence. Coming back home to the state of Oregon for college must sound intriguing to him. He's already had two unofficial visits to campus.
“I would say I’m a really versatile player. I’ve been working hard on defense and working on not letting my shot attempts impact my defensive side of the game. I take defense pretty seriously. I can fit in any position you want me to, whether that’s the mid-post, finishing at the rim or just being a catch-and-shoot player coming off pick-and-rolls. Put me in any position, and I’ll produce.”- Winters Grady via Rivals
Grady just a couple of weeks ago received the offer from Oregon and is already making plans to officially come on a visit. He also holds major offers from Creighton, Arizona State, California, Iowa, Michigan, Washington and more. Grady just received a USC offer from Eric Musselman right after his performance at Donovan Mitchell's SPIDA elite camp.
The Ducks have zero commits in the Class of 2025 at this point. In the incoming Class of 2024, Oregon has four-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips. As for transfers, Supreme Cook from Georgetown will be taking N'Faly Dante's spot at the center. TJ Mamba from Villanova and Brandon Angel from Stanford look to make immediate impacts in the first season in the Big Ten.
