Oregon Basketball's Jermaine Couisnard Signs with New Orleans Pelicans
One of the shining stars from the NCAA Tournament may have went undrafted but that doesn't mean that his basketball journey is over yet. Oregon Ducks guard Jermaine Couisnard has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans as an undrafted free agent.
The Chicago native started his career in South Carolina. After three seasons in Columbia, Couisnard transferred to Oregon for his final two collegiate seasons. In 2023-24, he averaged 16.1 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game and 1.6 steals per game through 36 games. On 211 attempts, Couisnard shot 34.6% on three-pointers. On 498 attempts, he shot exactly 40% on field goals. Cousinard was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team.
Couisnard put his name on the map by dropping 40 points in the first round of March Madness against his former team in the Gamecocks. He holds the Pac-12 record for the most points through the first two NCAA Tournament games at 72 (passing UCLA great Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). Couisnard also helped lead his Ducks to an improbable run to win the final Pac-12 tournament ever.
Couisnard's partner in crime back in Oregon also went undrafted but was immediately signed afterwards. N'Faly Dante will be joining the Houston Rockets as a two-way player which means he will be spending time with both the big club and their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
The Pelicans got a real good one and the first chance to see Couisnard in action will come during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. You can check out their schedule below.
Date
Event
Time
TV
July 12
Pelicans vs Timberwolves
4 p.m. CT
ESPN2
July 14
Pelicans vs Magic
6;30 p.m. CT
NBA TV
July 16
Pelicans vs Spurs
9:30 p.m. CT
NBA TV
July 18
Pelicans vs Grizzlies
5 p.m. CT
NBA TV
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.