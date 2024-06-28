Oregon Basketball's N'Faly Dante Goes Undrafted, Signs with Houston Rockets
The NBA dream is still alive for Oregon Basketball's N'Faly Dante.
Dante went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft this week. However, he did pick up a two-way contract from the Houston Rockets in the hours following the draft.
The Duck center was a two-time member of the All-Pac-12 First Team, earning Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors as a senior. In his final season in Eugene, Dante averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
But after Oregon lost in the NCAA Tournament, Dante had expectations of returning to Eugene. Those expectations were extinguished when the NCAA denied his request for an additional year of eligibility due to an ACL injury in the 2020-21 season. An appeal was also denied.
"I think it's time for me to go be great," Dante told Oregon SI's Olivia Cleary at the time.
Now, Dante will see what he can in the NBA Summer League. NBA teams primarily use younger players from their rosters and G League affiliated players for the games. The NBA Summer League runs July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Once the season rolls around, Dante will play for Houston's G League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Vipers were sixth in the Western Conference last season, led by former Texas Tech Red Raider Jarrett Culver who averaged 20.9 points a game. As for rebounding, the Vipers had a pair of players average more than seven boards a game: Jermaine Samuels Jr. (Villanova) and Nate Hinton (Houston).
Elsewhere at the NBA Draft for Dante's Rockets, the team took Reed Sheppard out of Kentucky at No. 3 overall. That was the only pick for the Rockets, who traded the No. 44 overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks for AJ Griffin.
