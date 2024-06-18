Oregon Basketball Offers 2025 5-Star Power Forward
Heading into the Big Ten Conference, Dana Altman and Oregon hoops are looking to keep the train rolling.
The Ducks have offered Chris Cenac Jr., a 6-10 power forward from New Orleans and currently the No. 6 overall player in the 2025 class, per On3. He holds other offers from dozens of programs, including LSU, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, UCLA, UConn, Creighton, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, and Tennessee.
The On3 five-star forward led Isidore Newman to its third straight Louisiana state title last season and will be transferring to Link Academy for his senior year. Over the last three seasons, Link has been to the national title game twice, won in 2023, and went to the Chipotle Nationals Final Four this past season.
Cenac Jr. was most impressive at the NBAPA Top 100 Camp this past week as he was named MVP while averaging 18.6 points per game, 11.4 rebounds per game, 1.6 blocks per game, and 1.6 steals per game in seven games played. He showed off his pull-up shooting touch and his handles to go along with his vision of the floor. His two-way tenacity and ability to get in the passing lanes is what stands out the most to me.
"I just try to show my versatility all of the time... show that I can defend the one through the five, put the ball on the deck, shoot the three, take a guy off the dribble, post them up, just that I can do everything."- Cenac Jr. via 247 Sports
