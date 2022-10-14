Oregon is in the midst of its bye week after beating Arizona in the desert last week. After spending the week practicing and preparing for their next game against the No. 11 UCLA Bruins, the coaching staff is hitting the road to see some very important names mainly in the 2023 class, but also some in 2024.

Tosh Lupoi-Converse, TX

Oregon's defensive coordinator will be in the Lone Star State on Friday to see 2023 Converse (Tex.) Judson defensive lineman Johnny Bowens III. The former Texas A&M commit has surged up Oregon's big board in the 2023 class and is one of the top priorities still left on the board in the front seven.

There's clearly strong mutual interest after two visits, the first came right before he reopened his recruitment in the spring, and he was most recently on campus to see the blowout win over Stanford. It might be worth noting the Ducks already have three commits fro the state Texas in 2023 in safety Tyler Turner, wide receiver Ashton Cozart and defensive lineman Terrance Green.

Kenny Dillingham and Dan Lanning-Detroit, MI

It looks like Oregon's offensive coordinator and head coach will be headed out to the Midwest to see five-star quarterback commit Dante Moore. Moore is the headliner and crown jewel of the 2023 class under Dan Lanning, announcing his commitment to the Ducks in July.

With over 40 reported scholarships to his name and named the No. 1 overall recruit by SI All-American, you can't overstate the importance of keeping Moore locked in. I'll bet Dillingham will be excited to share some stats from his offense this year and talk about his vision for Moore at quarterback once he gets to Eugene.

Carlos Locklyn-Picayune, MS

Locklyn will head to the Southeast to see 2023 Oregon running back commit Dante Dowdell. He's been on a tear all season and is only continuing to see his stock rise on the recruiting trail.

From the people I've spoken with close to him, he's locked in with the Ducks despite the recent offers from Mississippi State and Penn State. Dowdell is a bruiser that's tough to bring down and has homerun speed to boot.

Friday's trip will also be an opportunity to see other Picayune players with scholarship offers from Oregon including EDGE Jamonta Waller, running back Chris Davis and linebacker Amarion Tyson.

