Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks Finalists for 4-Star Cornerback
Oregon football is in the mix for another highly ranked recruit.
Four-star cornerback Blake Woodby announced his final three on Sunday. Those finalists are Oregon, Auburn, and Maryland.
The 5-10, 175 pound Woodby plays for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He has made official visits to Auburn (May 31), Cincinnati (June 14), and Maryland (June 21). Woodby visited Eugene ahead of his decommitment from Ohio State.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins calls the Maryland prospect a "mighty might".
"Lacks length and is under 5-foot-11, but likes to be the aggressor and isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder pads," Ivins said. "Has spent the past few seasons working in both press and off-man coverage. Seems to be at his best when he’s working closer to the line of scrimmage as he does his best to obstruct opponents and fight for leverage. Isn’t one that’s going to lose many races in the deeper third with his footspeed, but in-breaking routes can cause some issues. Has a good sense of what’s going on around him and can anticipate throws."
For corners in the 2025 class, Dan Lanning has already added the commitment of five-star Dorian Brew.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.