Ducks Digest

Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star LB Target Chooses Texas A&M

Oregon football have had plenty of recruiting wins on the weekend but don't stay perfect as four-star linebacker target Noah Mikhail chooses Texas A&M.

Kaleb Henry

Oregon target Noah Mikhail on his visit to Texas A&M.
Oregon target Noah Mikhail on his visit to Texas A&M. / @noahmikhail_3 on Instagram
In this story:

A full weekend of wins saw Dan Lanning and company finally come up short in a recruiting battle.

Four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail made his college decision Sunday afternoon. The 2025 California prospect had a final three of Oregon, USC, and Texas A&M.

Mikhail visited Eugene in June. He also visited USC (June 7) and Texas A&M (June 21). Ultimately, he decided to go with the Aggies.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Mikhail plays for Bonita in La Verne, California. According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-3, 227-pound prospect is the 69th rated player in the country and the No. 8 linebacker.

Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff has had a busy weekend. On Friday, four-star running back Jordon Davison and four-star defensive lineman Josiah Sharma committed to Oregon while Saturday saw five-star cornerback Dorian Brew and four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame do the same.

The Ducks have 14 commits right now, with a pair of five-stars and 11 four-stars, according to the 247Sports Composite. That's good for No. 5 in the nation.

Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Home/Recruiting