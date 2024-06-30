Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star LB Target Chooses Texas A&M
A full weekend of wins saw Dan Lanning and company finally come up short in a recruiting battle.
Four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail made his college decision Sunday afternoon. The 2025 California prospect had a final three of Oregon, USC, and Texas A&M.
Mikhail visited Eugene in June. He also visited USC (June 7) and Texas A&M (June 21). Ultimately, he decided to go with the Aggies.
Mikhail plays for Bonita in La Verne, California. According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-3, 227-pound prospect is the 69th rated player in the country and the No. 8 linebacker.
Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff has had a busy weekend. On Friday, four-star running back Jordon Davison and four-star defensive lineman Josiah Sharma committed to Oregon while Saturday saw five-star cornerback Dorian Brew and four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame do the same.
The Ducks have 14 commits right now, with a pair of five-stars and 11 four-stars, according to the 247Sports Composite. That's good for No. 5 in the nation.
