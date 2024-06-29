Oregon Football Recruiting: 5-Star CB Dorian Brew Commits to Ducks
The rich keep getting richer, and in this case Dan Lanning and Oregon Football are seemingly printing money.
The Ducks grabbed another commitment from the 2025 class Saturday. 6-foot, 200-pound corner Dorian Brew has committed to Oregon.
Brew's announcement comes as Lanning has received a slew of commitments over the weekend. On Friday, four-star running back Jordon Davison and four-star defensive lineman Josiah Sharma committed to Oregon while earlier Saturday four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame did the same.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins calls Brew a "good-sized corner prospect."
"Primarily plays press-man and off-man coverages," Ivins said. "Noticeably physical and will lower the shoulder to make open-field stops, which suggest boundary role potential, although will need to get better disengaging from blocks. Pretty sticky in coverage, especially on the underneath stuff."
Playing out of Conroe, Texas, Brew chose the Ducks over Ohio State, Texas, USC, and LSU. He visited Eugene on June 14, with earlier visits to Los Angeles and Baton Rouge and more recently took trips to Austin and Columbus.
Brew is the 15th commit of the 2025 class for Lanning. Every Oregon commit except one carries a 247Sports Composite ranking of at least four stars.
