It's been a wild past couple of days on the recruiting trail for the Oregon Ducks, who landed commitments from All-Americans Matayo Uiagalelei and Daylen Austin--naming just a few blue-chip recruits to in their national letters of intent.

Taking a break from the recruiting action, Oregon junior linebacker Noah Sewell announced his declaration for the NFL Draft on Tuesday.

"My family came to the U.S. more than 10 years ago to follow a dream," Sewell wrote in a social media post. "Today, I am following a personal dream I have had since I was a child. I have watched my three older brothers play professionally, and now it is my turn. After three memorable years at Oregon, I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."

Oregon's star linebacker is not expected to play against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Sewell signed with the Ducks as a five-star (0.9935 per 247Sports Composite) prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of Orem (Ut.) High School. He's the second-highest rated linebacker in program history behind only Justin Flowe, who announced his commitment to Arizona this week.

During three successful seasons in Eugene, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound backer totaled 215 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 33 games. He lead the Ducks in tackles for two of his three seasons, bursting onto the scene as a true freshman in 2020 and taking home the Coaches Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Sewell was a leader on defense from day one and made an instant impact once he stepped on the field during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The American Samoa native is following in his older brother Penei Sewell's footsteps heading to the league after a stellar career in Eugene. He's the third Duck from the 2022 roster to declare for the NFL Draft along with outside linebacker DJ Johnson and cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

