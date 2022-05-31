Skip to main content

Pittsburg Quarterback Jaden Rashada Locks in Two More Official Visits, per Report

One of Oregon's top quarterback targets in 2023 has been busy on the recruiting trail.

Pittsburg's Jaden Rashada, the No. 5-ranked quarterback in the country for 2023 (per 247Sports composite),  will get back on the road to start the month of June. On Tuesday he announced two official visits to Texas A&M (June 3-5) and LSU (June 6-8).

Oregon offered the five-star passer in September of 2021, and since then the Ducks have remained in the mix despite a coaching change. Since Dan Lanning took the helm, first-year offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has lead the charge for Rashada.

"Me and Coach Dillingham are pretty close," the quarterback told Ducks Digest in January. "We understand each other pretty well, so it makes coaching and learning easier."

Rashada has taken two unofficial visits to Eugene under the new staff. During his time in town he's built relationships with Oregon coaches including Dan Lanning and expressed optimism about the facilities and his overall recruiting journey.

READ MORE: Oregon 2023 hot board-offensive line

"They’re building something special up here," Rashada said."Just the atmosphere and the coaching…It's more about the people in the facilities."

As Oregon looks to land Rashada after finding themselves in his top seven released earlier this month, Dillingham and the Ducks are also courting other quarterbacks in the class of 2023.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Logan Reichert
Play
Recruiting

Oregon 2023 Hot Board: Offensive Line

The latest on Oregon offensive line recruiting for the 2023 class

Ducks Digest
Kodi DeCambra Dan Lanning O
Play
Recruiting

Where Oregon's 2023 Class Ranks After Landing Kodi DeCambra

DeCambra makes it six commits for Dan Lanning so far in his first complete cycle

Ducks Digest
Jason Brown Oregon Visit 1 Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon an Early Contender for Top 2024 ATH Jason Brown Jr.

Brown noted a "completely different feel" under Dan Lanning and the new staff

Ducks Digest

6-foot-2 four-star quarterback Avery Johnson from Maise, Kansas will visit Eugene in June. The Ducks are also pursuing three-star Aidan Chiles from Downey, California and four-star Rickie Collins out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The only quarterback to take an official visit to Oregon so far is five-star Detroit native Dante Moore, who reported a successful trip to Eugene on April 29. Notre Dame looks like the team to beat in that recruitment. 

READ MORE: What Kodi DeCambra's commitment means for Oregon

Oregon already has a full quarterback room for the 2022-2023 season with the addition of transfer Bo Nix and the retention of Jay Butterfield and former five-star Ty Thompson. However, the Ducks are in need of a 2023 quarterback to build their recruiting class around which could prove to be difficult considering Oregon’s brand new, unproven offense under Dillingham.

With Rashada already having taken one official visit to Ole Miss, these two new trips mean that he has two more open slots for official visits, which will likely go to either Oregon or Miami, with Cal being a long shot after landing in his top seven. The Northern California quarterback will make his decision on June 18. 

Join the Community

Follow Eric on Twitter: @EricBerniker

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

Logan Reichert
Recruiting

Oregon 2023 Hot Board: Offensive Line

By Max Torres16 minutes ago
Kodi DeCambra Dan Lanning O
Recruiting

Where Oregon's 2023 Class Ranks After Landing Kodi DeCambra

By Graham Metzker10 hours ago
Jason Brown Oregon Visit 1 Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon an Early Contender for Top 2024 ATH Jason Brown Jr.

By Max Torres21 hours ago
Kodi DeCambra Oregon Visit Cropped
Recruiting

2023 DB Kodi DeCambra Details Commitment to Oregon

By Dylan ReubenkingMay 30, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Picks up Commitment From 4-Star Kodi DeCambra

By Max TorresMay 30, 2022
Kodi DeCambra
Recruiting

CLASS IMPACT: Ducks Land S Kodi DeCambra

By Max TorresMay 30, 2022
Kodi DeCambra promo
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Kodi DeCambra Commits to Oregon

By Max TorresMay 30, 2022
Kodi DeCambra Chrome Helmet Visit
Recruiting

Commitment Preview: 2023 Safety Kodi DeCambra

By Graham MetzkerMay 30, 2022