One of Oregon's top quarterback targets in 2023 has been busy on the recruiting trail.

Pittsburg's Jaden Rashada, the No. 5-ranked quarterback in the country for 2023 (per 247Sports composite), will get back on the road to start the month of June. On Tuesday he announced two official visits to Texas A&M (June 3-5) and LSU (June 6-8).

Oregon offered the five-star passer in September of 2021, and since then the Ducks have remained in the mix despite a coaching change. Since Dan Lanning took the helm, first-year offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has lead the charge for Rashada.

"Me and Coach Dillingham are pretty close," the quarterback told Ducks Digest in January. "We understand each other pretty well, so it makes coaching and learning easier."

Rashada has taken two unofficial visits to Eugene under the new staff. During his time in town he's built relationships with Oregon coaches including Dan Lanning and expressed optimism about the facilities and his overall recruiting journey.

"They’re building something special up here," Rashada said."Just the atmosphere and the coaching…It's more about the people in the facilities."

As Oregon looks to land Rashada after finding themselves in his top seven released earlier this month, Dillingham and the Ducks are also courting other quarterbacks in the class of 2023.

6-foot-2 four-star quarterback Avery Johnson from Maise, Kansas will visit Eugene in June. The Ducks are also pursuing three-star Aidan Chiles from Downey, California and four-star Rickie Collins out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The only quarterback to take an official visit to Oregon so far is five-star Detroit native Dante Moore, who reported a successful trip to Eugene on April 29. Notre Dame looks like the team to beat in that recruitment.

Oregon already has a full quarterback room for the 2022-2023 season with the addition of transfer Bo Nix and the retention of Jay Butterfield and former five-star Ty Thompson. However, the Ducks are in need of a 2023 quarterback to build their recruiting class around which could prove to be difficult considering Oregon’s brand new, unproven offense under Dillingham.

With Rashada already having taken one official visit to Ole Miss, these two new trips mean that he has two more open slots for official visits, which will likely go to either Oregon or Miami, with Cal being a long shot after landing in his top seven. The Northern California quarterback will make his decision on June 18.

