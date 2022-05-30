The Ducks revived the Las Vegas pipeline with the addition of the talented Bishop Gorman defensive back.

Nearly five months into the job as Oregon's head coach, Dan Lanning has been humming on the recruiting trail.

The Ducks' fourth pickup in their 2023 class in the month of May is four-star Las Vegas safety Kodi DeCambra, who chose Oregon over the likes of Washington, Arizona, Oregon State, and Hawaii.

DeCambra announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ Monday afternoon, and he explained why the Ducks were the best fit.

"They're really family oriented," DeCambra told CBS Sports HQ. "That's what really stood out to me. Coming from a Polynesian background, family is everything to us."

2023 Oregon DB Commit Kodi DeCambra Kodi DeCambra on Instagram (@kodi.decambra.24) DeCambra while on a visit to Oregon.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back ranks as the No. 3 player in Nevada, per the 247Sports Composite. Lanning and his staff recruited DeCambra heavily very early into their tenure in Eugene, offering him just 12 days after Georgia topped Alabama in the national title game.

The Ducks' staff hosted DeCambra on multiple visits, and his conversations with them helped sell him on making Eugene his future home.

"I know that I can put my future into their care and then they can do right with it and I know that I'll get a lot out of it," DeCambra said.

"With Coach Lanning coming from the SEC, Coach Matt Powledge coming from Baylor, Coach Tosh Lupoi coming from the NFL and having an Alabama background, I just know that their experience is going to help me become more experienced as a football player. Also their character can really make me a better person as well."

2023 Oregon DB Commit Kodi DeCambra & Dan Lanning Kodi DeCambra (@KodiDecambra on Twitter) DeCambra poses with Lanning at Autzen Stadium.

DeCambra especially connected with Lanning on his visits, and he's excited to play for a defensive-minded head coach.

"Being able to play under a defensive head coach is something I really like, but talking to him really isn't all about football," DeCambra said of his new head coach. "He's really a person you can talk to about anything."

DeCambra, who said he models his game after Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, explained the kind of player and person that Oregon fans can expect to see in 2023.

"Ducks nation, I just want to say that hopefully you'll welcome me with open arms. Just know that you're getting a really hard-working young man," DeCambra said. "Really down-to-earth. Simple, not too flashy. Just really raw and a very versatile player."

2023 Oregon DB Commit Kodi DeCambra Kodi DeCambra (@KodiDecambra on Twitter) DeCambra poses with his mother and father at Autzen Stadium.

DeCambra is the second defensive back commit in 2023 along with Cole Martin. Overall, he's the sixth verbal commit in the class, and his commitment moves the Ducks from the No. 25 class in the nation to No. 16 according to 247Sports.

We're roughly a year away from seeing DeCambra on the field in Eugene, but in the mean time he has his sights set on a big goal his senior year.

"Trying to get this team to another national championship," he said. "One team one dream, and our dream is getting that natty back. That's my main focus."

