On Dec. 29 Oregon landed a commitment from former Troy wide receiver Tez Johnson.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound pass catcher has two years of college eligibility remaining and sat down for an interview with Ducks Digest.

Q: Why did you decide to enter the transfer portal?

Johnson: "I felt like it was a good chance for me to start a new path somewhere else. I've done well at Troy and I love the Troy fans. I think I fulfilled my destiny there and I felt like it was time to move on."

Q: Why did you commit to Oregon?

Johnson: "Since I was able to speak I always wanted to go to Oregon. To finally have that dream come true--it's been one of the biggest moments of my life."

Q: Have you been to Oregon before?

Johnson: "Yes actually when Bo (Nix) first went to Oregon when he got situated at Oregon I came down as quick as I could. Just seeing that place not knowing the next year I would be an Oregon Duck is crazy. It's pretty much life-fulfilling for me."

Q: What other schools were you considering?

Johnson: "Penn State was high on my list. Oklahoma State, Kansas and Indiana. All those coaches recruited me so hard. They texted me every day. Once I got the Oregon offer the rest was history. I just knew where I was going no matter what."

Q: What does the opportunity to play with Bo Nix mean to you?

Johnson: "It means everything to me. I'm just thinking of it back in high school we just had that connection."

Q: What kind of a player are you and what do you think makes you special?

Johnson: "My route running and my catching is probably one of the biggest attributes I have. I'm really fast but a lot of people mistake me that I can't catch and my routes are just not that good. But when you turn on film you get a taste of your own medicine of what you think I couldn't do. I say turn on the film and just watch me."

Q: You'll be getting coached up by Junior Adams, what are your relationships like with the coaching staff?

Johnson: "Coach Stein, Coach Adams and Coach Lanning, all three of those have just been really in contact with me. Coach Adams call me every day so far. How much effort they put into me to get me to Oregon it's only right I do the same thing back and give them everything I have on and off the field."

Q: Any kind of message you'd like to share with Oregon fans?

Johnson: "I'd like to tell them I'm coming home. That's it I'm coming home. And I can't wait to get to Autzen Stadium to showcase my talents in front of thousands of fans."

