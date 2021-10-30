Will Oregon Get Anthony Lucas Back on Campus Before a Decision?

The Ducks have made a splash in Arizona in recent cycles and could really use this big-time trench talent.

Oregon has an excellent 2022 recruiting class in the fold but likely isn't finished. What's great about the way this team recruits is that they do their heavy lifting in the summer, which allows them to really hone in on big names that still on the board as early signing day gets closer with each passing day.

One big name that is near the top of Ducks' wish list is 2022 defensive lineman Anthony Lucas from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was in South Bend last weekend to check out the Irish and took some time to update Ducks Digest on the latest in his recruitment.

"I was able to spend time with (Mike) Elston, (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Brian) Kelly. That trip was amazing," he said of his Notre Dame visit.

"They always like to stress to me it’s a 40-year decision and that Notre Dame alumni are based all around the world. Connections you can make are great.

"It was a really great game against rival USC. It was a little cold and it was surprising to see kids who came back from fall break sit in that 40-50 degree weather. It was a cool experience I loved it."

Notre Dame is one of the school's he's hearing from the most as the Under Armour All-American makes his way through his senior season.

"Texas A&M, Notre Dame, USC, LSU, Bama, Miami, Oregon and UCLA," Lucas said the schools hitting him up the most.

With Oregon still in the running against some big name schools, he's in contact with multiple coaches on the staff in Eugene.

"I’m talking to Coach Winston (DeLattiboudere), Coach (Joe ) Salave’a’, Coach (Mario) Cristobal and Coach (Tim) De’Ruyter."

It sounds like the staff has made a solid effort in presenting the family atmosphere that so many top-tier recruits seek as they look for the next stop in their football careers.

"Just how comfortable it is for me and my family to communicate with them. They’ve been in the picture for a while now," he said when discussing what stands out most about Oregon. "It's been really good to get to know them."

The top player in Arizona has also built a solid relationship with the man in charge.

"It’s very comfortable to have a conversation with him," Lucas said of Mario Cristobal. "Always outgoing and charismatic. Really cool dude to get to know.”

With Oregon sitting in the driver's seat to win another Pac-12 title, there's a lot in their favor as they pursue the elite defensive lineman.

"It’s a great school and the academics, they take care of their student athletes a lot. Especially it being Nike town USA those connections are amazing."

Numerous recruits have been intrigued by the school's connection with Phil Knight, but the founding of Division Street to help athletes with NIL deals should help the school capitalize on its national brand. Oregon is one of the main schools that is best positioned to capitalize in a big way during the NIL era and we're already seeing it factor into recruiting.

"Obviously being able to have that connection with the Nike president is pretty cool. I love the facilities and the football field there is amazing.”

With Lucas planning to enroll early, his recruitment looks like it's starting to wind down. Now back in Arizona, there's only one more trip on the docket.

"Just Bama on November 6,” he said.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman will return to Tuscaloosa, where he took one of his official visits in the summer, but he hasn't ruled out another trip to Oregon before making his commitment.

"I think we were talking about it, still not sure yet."

This fall he's taken visits to USC, UCLA, Miami, Texas A&M, LSU, and Notre Dame.

Looking ahead, Lucas might trim his list before he makes his decision.

"I think I might drop down the list in a couple months," Lucas said. "Probably a silent before I take it national. Still trying to figure it out."

As it stands he's working from a top seven that he released in August. That list consists of: Miami, USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU and Notre Dame.

As he works on making his big decision he's looking for something in particular at this next spot.

"Definitely a place I can call home. Have that feeling when I get there. Just know it's a place I can see myself for three to four years. That will set me up for my future."

For all the hype around the Ducks landing SI99 offensive tackle Kelvin Banks in this year's class, adding a game-changing talent like Lucas would make this defense even more lethal and help them contend with high level teams on a consistent basis.

