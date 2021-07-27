Trejon Williams Locked in with Oregon

Catching up with one of Oregon's top defensive commits in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Ducks are preparing to host more elite prospects at their annual Saturday Night Live recruiting camp, but the staff already has a number of talented recruits in the fold for their 2022 class.

One of those recruits is local safety prospect Trejon Williams out of Portland. Ducks Digest caught up with him to talk football and recruiting.

Williams was one of the first players to commit to Oregon for 2022, and says he still hears from the staff frequently.

"I hear from them probably every day," he said. "Me and my position coach (Marcel Yates) talk at least four to five times out of the regular week."

The opportunity to represent his home state played a significant role in his recruitment.

"It means a lot," Williams said. "The state of Oregon is really slept on with athletes out here. My goal is to make sure Oregon is on the map and will be on the map forever."

As is the case with many Oregon recruits, Williams feels closest with multiple coaches on the staff, but particularly new Secondary Coach Marcel Yates.

"Yates, pretty much the whole staff. Me and Coach Yates got that bond because he was recruiting me tough when was at Cal, (we've) been talking for a minute."

In Williams' eyes, one of the things that is standing out most about Yates is the connection the two have built during his time as a recruit.

"He pushes me to be better," Williams said of Yates. "After every game he'll point out what I need to be better at and the things I did do good on. He’s a straight up person and that’s what I love about him."

The No. 2 prospect in the state of Oregon was on campus in Eugene back in Early June, where he got to meet fellow safety commit Landon Hullaby.

"It was a whole bunch of excitement," he said of the moment he met Hullaby. "I walked in the bowling alley and when we first saw each other we both started smiling. We're ready to get some work in on the defensive side of the ball. Excited to get this 2022 class working."

What does he like most about the Oregon football program?

"The way they're just heavy on family and just straight up about everything. The energy Cristobal gives everybody. It’s not just one person, it’s everybody and that’s what I love about him."

In the time since he's committed, Williams said he isn't hearing from other schools.

"I'm locked in, but I don't think I'm gonna enroll early."

The recent passing of name, image and likeness legislation has many athletes excited about participating in big-time athletics at the college level, and Williams feels the same way.

"I feel like Oregon is the place to be since we're getting paid for our name and likeness," he said of his reaction to the news. "Just the (Oregon) fans, the fans love their athletes out here and the vibes out here are crazy."

