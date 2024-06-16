Oregon Ducks Softball Lands "Excited" Transfer Pitcher
EUGENE- A new face is set to Join the University of Oregon softball program for the 2025 season. Coach Melyssa Lombardi announced that right-handed pitcher Lyndsey Grein would be starting a new chapter in her softball career in Duck green and yellow.
Grein, who honed her skills at Virginia Tech University, made a significant impact during her two-year stint in Blacksburg. She boasted an impressive record of 22-11 and a stellar 3.69 ERA, striking out 230 batters. She also was a key factor in Virginia Tech's back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances.
"Lyndsey will fit into our team very well," Lombardi said. "She is a competitor and a hard worker. She can throw with high velocity and also has a great changeup. Her ability to mix speeds is really impressive."
Last season as a sophomore, Grein posted a 2.82 ERA and struck out 134 batters in 26 appearances.
"I like the energy she brings to the game. "She is very excited about Oregon and can't wait to get started."- Melyssa Lombardi
"The second I stepped on campus, I knew Oregon was in my heart," Grein said. "Coach Lombardi and her staff welcomed my family with open arms and made me feel at home."
Grein will be a junior for the Ducks in 2025 and will surely boost Oregon's pitching staff in its first season in the Big Ten Conference.
"I'm excited to grow as both a person and an athlete at Oregon and cannot wait to be a part of the softball family and share the field with some amazing women," Grein shared.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.