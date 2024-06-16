Oregon Football Opening Lines for Four "Games of the Year"
Sports wagering has taken over much of the American landscape over the past few years, and college football is no different.
Circa Sports has released their College Football Games of the Year Opening Lines. The Oregon Ducks are featured in several of their games.
The most-anticipated game of the year for Oregon has the Ducks as one point underdogs to Ohio State. The Buckeyes come to Eugene Oct. 12.
The Ducks are not underdogs in any of the other featured games.
In a now-Big Ten Conference game, Oregon is a 19 point favorite over Washington. The regular-season finale will be in Eugene Nov. 30. The Huskies have won the last three matchups, including twice last year: in Seattle and then in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship.
Oregon is also favored in a pair of road games this November. The Ducks are four point favorites at Michigan on Nov. 2 and are nine point favorites at Wisconsin two weeks later.
Other opening lines for games involving Big Ten teams:
- Colorado at Nebraska (-5)
- Iowa State at Iowa (-2)
- Texas (-5) at Michigan
- Alabama (-8) at Wisconsin
- USC at Michigan (-9)
- UCLA at LSU (-18)
- Michigan (-8) at Washington
- Washington at Iowa (-4)
- Penn State (-5) at USC
- Michigan State at Michigan (-20)
- Penn State (-5) at Wisconsin
- Wisconsin at Iowa (-5)
- Ohio State (-5) at Penn State
- USC (-7) at UCLA
- Michigan at Ohio State (-10)
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.