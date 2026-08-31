5 Players Who Will Change Everything for Penn State in 2026

Penn State is under a week away from seeing its brand new roster in game action for the first time. The Nittany Lions added 62 new players to their team under first-year coach Matt Campbell.

Through all that change, Penn State has a handful of players who will claim important roles but aren’t getting as much buzz ahead of the 2026 season. If the Nittany Lions see success and reach their ceiling this year, one or more of these players will be a key reason why.

Here’s a few under-the-radar players who will be impactful for Penn State this year.

Defensive tackle Keanu Williams

Penn State’s defensive line endured the most change this offseason, with all four of last season’s starters gone. In the interior, the Nittany Lions prioritized size and added four players who are at least 310 pounds.

Defensive tackle Keanu Williams (6-5, 317) could end up becoming the most important player of that group. Right guard Cooper Cousins said he expects Williams to be “an elite defensive tackle in this conference this year.”

Cousins made that comment regarding Williams unprompted after being asked about practicing against the defensive line in general during training camp. Based on Cousins’ remark, it’s difficult to not project him as a starter. The redshirt senior has past experience with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn as well, playing for him in 2023 at UCLA.

Williams likely will join fellow UCLA transfer Siale Taupaki in Penn State’s starting lineup at defensive tackle. While Taupaki has gotten attention for being in his eighth season and Nnodim had a strong offseason (though he missed some time in camp), it wouldn’t be surprising to see Williams lead the new defensive line.

Quarterback Alex Manske

A look at Penn State QB Alex Manske going through a drill at training camp, five months after open-heart surgery.



No limitations or restrictions. More here on Manske’s story.https://t.co/GegjxtOApL pic.twitter.com/7M1hlU9Dve — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) August 18, 2026

Earlier this offseason, the backup situation behind starting quarterback Rocco Becht was a question mark for Penn State. But after Alex Manske returned to practice in training camp, the Nittany Lions have a viable backup and a potential future starter.

Campbell announced in late July that Manske had been cleared for football activities. In mid-August, the Iowa State transfer quarterback explained that he missed spring drills after undergoing open-heart surgery in March.

When Manske took the field during camp, he took command of the second-team offense and quickly separated himself from senior Connor Barry, who took first-team reps in the spring with Becht also limited.

Now, if Becht had to miss time this season after playing through injuries last year, Manske would provide some stability. Losing Becht would be a critical loss, but Manske could keep Penn State as an above .500 team if he had to start games.

Linebacker Kooper Ebel

“Ebel is the best all-rounder”



Iowa State transfer LB Kooper Ebel is the “best all-rounder” of the incoming PSU Linebackers. Steve Jones is HIGH on Ebel’s ceiling in Happy Valley.



Powered by McLanahan’s Penn State Room#SteveJones #PennState #McLanahans pic.twitter.com/LMhI95ipdi — 7 Mountains Sports (@Sports7MM) August 25, 2026

Linebacker Tony Rojas could make a run at becoming the MVP at Penn State this season after returning from his ACL injury last year. But the buzz he gets could be overshadowing fellow linebacker Kooper Ebel.

Penn State’s first-team defense primarily used a 4-2-5 scheme during open portions of training camp. Rojas and Ebel seldom came off the field, so Ebel brings significant value to the defense as well.

Ebel racked up 77 tackles for Iowa State last season and was the main communicator on defense with the headset system. He’ll wear the green dot this season again for Penn State, so he will be a key Nittany Lion.

Running back Quinton Martin Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin (25) carries the ball vs. the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Quinton Martin Jr. might not start a game this season with Iowa State transfer Carson Hansen leading the group. But Martin will likely still have a sizable role in the offense.

Martin got involved as a versatile player during 11-on-11 reps in training camp, taking reps in the backfield and the slot for the first-team offense. This comes after he broke out in the Pinstripe Bowl win over Clemson last year, rushing for 103 yards.

Penn State didn’t see much of Martin before that bowl game. However, after two seasons as a depth back behind Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, Martin seems primed to make an impact.

Tight end Gabe Burkle

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Gabe Burkle arrives in Holuba Hall for football media day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gabe Burkle is the third tight end on the depth chart, and his role might not get him as much attention this season. Campbell said Burkle is the “best blocking tight end in the country,” so he will have a significant role in the offense once healthy.

Burkle hasn’t been a full participant in training camp as he works his way back from an ACL tear he sustained last November. Still, he was named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award, which is given to the nation’s top tight end annually.

While Burkle didn’t participate in some practices during fall camp, the redshirt senior has experience in offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser’s offense at Iowa State. He should be able to slot right back into the lineup once available, which will help him be a key player in the offense.

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