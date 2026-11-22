STATE COLLEGE | The Penn State fans at Beaver Stadium were stunned Saturday night. Rutgers marched straight down the field to score a touchdown with no time on the clock and a walk-off two-point conversion, stunning the Nittany Lions 25-24 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State had won 18 straight games in their series against the Scarlet Knights, who hadn’t defeated Penn State since 1988. Head coach Matt Campbell and Penn State were favored by 26.5 points to extend that streak to 19.

But it didn’t happen because the Nittany Lions never put Rutgers away despite leading 16-0 in the first half and 24-10 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback AJ Surace led the Scarlet Knights on an 11-play, 67-yard drive that took the final 3:28 off the clock and, more importantly, ended with eight points.

“We left it to chance and again, we are learning invaluable lessons about inconsistencies in critical moments,” said Campbell, whose offense went three-and-out before Rutgers’ drive. “When you leave it to chance, you get a chance to get burned."

Here’s everything that went wrong on the last drive for Penn State.

How Rutgers got the drive moving

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback AJ Surace throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle Ty Blanding hurried Surace on the first play of the drive and helped cause an incompletion, but Rutgers rebounded. Surace found receiver Vernon Allen III for a 13-yard gain, moving the chains despite pressure from defensive end Yvan Kemajou.

A couple plays later, Rutgers had a third-and-2 at Penn State’s 46-yard line. Running back Antwan Raymond picked up the first down with a 5-yard rush. The Scarlet Knights were in Nittany Lions territory but still 41 yards from the end zone.

Audavion Collins called for pass interference

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell watches the scoreboard vs. the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surace took a deep shot to receiver Ben Black III, which Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins broke up at the 7-yard line. However, Collins was called for pass interference, bringing the ball to Penn State’s 26-yard line.

Penn State fans rained boos on the officiating crew, which called three defensive penalties on the Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter. It got worse for Penn State, as Surace completed passes to Black and receiver Dyzier Carter, picking up another 15 yards and putting the Scarlet Knights in the red zone.

Another penalty extends the drive

Initially, it looked like Penn State would survive the drive and get into the locker room with a win. Surace threw three consecutive incompletions, including a pass to Black on fourth-and-8. But that wasn’t the end.

With cornerback Daryus Dixson in coverage, an official called pass interference near the end zone. The penalty was called on Collins, which seems to have been a mistake by the referees. Dixson and Black were hand-fighting, and Surace’s pass sailed over both their heads.

The debate over pass interference was legitimate, but Penn State didn’t think it should have put itself in that position.

“We should have put the nail in the coffin a lot earlier,” defensive end Alexander McPherson said. “Everything leading up to it, we should have never been in the red zone.”

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With more boos coming from Penn State fans, Rutgers’ drive continued with first-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

How the finish unfolded

ONE OF THE CRAZIEST TOUCHDOWNS YOU WILL SEE TODAY!@RFootball scores off a pitch on the last play of the game pic.twitter.com/Zal37iSvM9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2026

With six seconds left, Surace threw the ball into the flat, where Raymond made the catch but was stopped in his tracks by Collins and cornerback Josiah Zayas. Linebacker Kooper Ebel was near them but standing behind Raymond, so he didn’t want to contribute to the tackle because he could’ve inadvertently pushed the pile into the end zone.

That’s when Raymond made a play that surprised everyone. He pitched the ball backward to Black, who ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

"I wish I would have knocked it down, not even given him a chance to lateral it,” Ebel said of the backward pass.

"That was obviously gut-wrenching," linebacker Tony Rojas added. "You never really see those things, and when it happens, you're in awe."

It seemed to catch players off guard because Raymond’s forward progress appeared to be stopped long enough to blow the whistle. However, Ebel said he never heard a whistle. The play was upheld after a review.

"They said they were going to review it, and obviously they did, and obviously that is the call," Campbell said. "I think the one thing we thought maybe was there a whistle? It felt like that. Whether there was or there wasn't, obviously at the end of the day you can't leave it to chance.”

Soon after, Penn State’s defense had to line up again to stop a two-point conversion, on which Rutgers ran a similar play. Surace threw a pass to running back Clay Thevenin in the flat, and this time, there was no one there to stop him. McPherson was the closest defensive player to Thevenin, but he had to run him down after lining up on Rutgers’ right tackle.

McPherson said he didn’t know what happened to cause Thevenin to be open. Defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu believed it was a missed assignment.

"Someone probably wasn't in their zone, someone probably left the guy open," Ezeogu said. "You've just got to be better at that. Everybody's got to be on top of their stuff."

RUTGERS WALKS IT OFF WITH A TWO-POINT CONVERSION!



What an end to the game for @RFootball pic.twitter.com/SICRoVJ6Lp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2026

Rojas thought differently, calling the play perfect against Penn State’s defense.

"Everyone did their job correctly, it was just the right play for our defense," Rojas said. "It was the right play for them to go to. It was a scheme kind of thing. They had rub routes and those types of things. It was a challenge for sure."

Whatever the case, Penn State’s defense allowed a costly drive that gave Rutgers a shocking upset win.

“To me, our ability to do hard things is still escaping this team from becoming its best,” Campbell said. “Hard is playing great defense in the third and fourth quarter. Hard is playing great offense down on the one-yard line and down on a fourth-and-one situation. Those are the hard things.

“I felt like we made great strides at times, but obviously we took a step backwards tonight, and that's disappointing. It all starts with the head football coach. We'll figure it out from there.”

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