Get ready to say farewell to Beaver Stadium again. At least to the bleacher seats on the stadium's west side. Saturday marks the final game for the current iteration of the home of Penn State football.

The next time you see Beaver Stadium, the $700 million renovation will be complete, at least according to the proposed timeline. Following Saturday's Penn State-Rutgers game, Phase III of the renovation will begin with the demolition of the west bleachers. Penn State expects to debut the entire project for the 2027 season.

So enjoy one last ride at Beaver Stadium 2026, you lower-bowl bleacher residents of the west side. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Penn State-Rutgers game, along with our picks and predictions.

Penn State (6-4) vs. Rutgers (2-8)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FS1

Series History: Penn State leads 33-2

Last Meeting: Penn State 40-36 in 2025

How to watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

One last time in 2026@beaver_stadium pic.twitter.com/dFYNYEMAIp — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 20, 2026

The Nittany Lions close their 2026 home schedule against the Scarlet Knights with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Beaver Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1.

Penn State has become the FS1 house band, playing on the network for three straight games (make it four at Maryland next week). And that's five of Penn State's 12 regular-season games on FS1.

The broadcast team this week is Noah Reed and Petros Papadakis. Streamers can catch the game on FOX One.

How to listen to Penn State vs. Rutgers

Pittsburgh Steelers former linebacker Jack Ham (59) looks before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. | USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back, Jack Ham. The longtime Penn State football analyst, and Hall of Fame linebacker, returns to the booth after a week away. Ham said in a statement this week that there's "nowhere else I'd rather be" than calling the Penn State-Rutgers game with Steve Jones.

Ham, who experienced a medical emergency two weeks ago before the Penn State-Washington game in Seattle, returned home last Saturday, when the Nittany Lions hosted Minnesota. You can listen to Jones and Ham on the Penn State Sports Network. The broadcast will be available on Sirius XM channels 178, 231 and 955 on the XM app.

What's the latest Penn State-Rutgers betting line?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Penn State has moved to a being 26.5-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights, according to DraftKings. It's the largest spread of Penn State's Big Ten schedule and up two points from the open.

Penn State is a -3200 favorite on the money line, while Rutgers is +1400. The over/under is 49.5 points.

Penn State vs. Rutgers injury updates

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Carson Hansen is the primary name on Penn State's availability report. He has been listed as questionable all week, though Penn State coach Matt Campbell hasn't sounded optimistic about Hansen playing. Campbell said the running back was "really super limited" through the first two practices of the week, not a strong sign that Hansen will play.

Hansen, Penn State's leading rusher with back-to-back 100-yard games, is scheduled to partcipate in the pre-game Senior Day ceremony, though he has one more season of eligibility. Cam Wallace likely will take charge of the backfield against a weary Rutgers defense.

Elsewhere, receiver Koby Howard is out for the eighth straight game, and defensive end Caleb Bacon will miss his second straight.

Who knows what Rutgers' quarterback situation will look like? Three Scarlet Knights quarterbacks are listed on the availability report, with AJ Surace (questionable) likely getting the start.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said last week that Surace played in a reserve role with three broken ribs after Sean Ashenfelder, the starter against Nebraska, got injured. Former starter Dylan Lonergan is doubtful, meaning Rutgers will tap deep into its quarterback room Saturday.

Penn State Nittany Lions to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) attempts to make a catch in the end zone against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State should empty the bench Saturday, getting look-ahead snaps for several players, notably backup quarterback Alex Manske. The redshirt freshman made his Big Ten debut against Minnesota last week, when he threw a touchdown pass. Something went terribly wrong if Manske isn't on the field in the fourth quarter.

Among the starters, tight end Ben Brahmer should deliver another declarative performance against an overmatched defense. Penn State finally got him the ball in the red zone last week, with Brahmer catching two touchdown passes and being a toe-tap from a third. Receiver Brett Eskildsen, quiet the past few games, is due for a big play.

As for last call, this could be it at home for Penn State veterans Tony Rojas, Andrew Rappleyea, Anthony Donkoh and Zion Tracy. All four will participate in Senior Day, though they have eligibility remaining.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights to watch

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) runs against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Antwan Raymond had a huge game against the Nittany Lions last year, totaling 251 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. But Rutgers' best player (receiver KJ Duff) is out for the season, and the quarterback position situation is dire, meaning Raymond is the offense.

That's a tough spot. Rutgers might have to try Wildcat formations and screens to get the ball to Raymond in different ways, on which Penn State will key. Nebraska shut down Raymond (13 carries, 21 yards) last week, and things won't improve Saturday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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