Countdown to Penn State's Signing Day

Penn State is racing toward recruiting's first finish line of the 2023 cycle: the early signing period, which begins Dec. 21.

Coach James Franklin began December with the nation's No. 14 class, according to Sports Illustrated, one that certainly will change before the signing period begins. So let's track those changes.

Connecticut Edge Rusher Commits

Joseph Mupoyi, a 3-star prospect from Connecticut, announced his commitment to Penn State on Monday following a weekend visit. The 6-6, 245-pound defensive end chose Penn State over an offer list that included Michigan, Auburn, Miami and Utah, Penn State's opponent in the Rose Bowl.

247Sports lists Mupoyi as a 3-star prospect and the No. 4 player in Connecticut. Mupoyi, originally from Ghana, is relatively new to football but has demonstrated an athletic upside, as his Hudl film from St. Thomas More School shows.

Mupoyi is the 20th player to commit to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class and first since September.

In addition, Penn State debuted a sharp new video for coach James Franklin's announcements.

