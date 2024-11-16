Penn State Vs. Purdue Availability Report: Who's Out for the Game?
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton is available for today's game at Purdue, though how much he will play remains a question. Singleton was not listed on the Big Ten's pregame availability report, meaning he will suit up against the Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Singleton left Penn State's game last week against Washington in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. He returned to practice this week, and Penn State coach James Franklin said Wednesday that he was "confident" Singleton would play. Singleton had been dealing with a lingering injury that caused him to miss the UCLA game but looked quick and decisive against Washington. He returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 97 yards for a touchdown, though a holding penalty negated the play.
"Nick's had some things kind of lingering on and off kind of throughout the year but has battled through them," Franklin said earlier this week.
On defense, linemen Dani Dennis-Sutton and Coziah Izzard were removed from the "questionable" list and are available to play against the Boilermakers. Dennis-Sutton, a starting defensive end, has played limited a total of 15 snaps the past two weeks after being injured against Wisconsin. Izzard, a defensive tackle, did not play against Washington for the first time this season.
With Singleton and Kaytron Allen both available, Penn State should be able to run against Purdue, whose rushing defense allows 199.9 yards per game and ranks last in the Big Ten. Freshman running back Quinton Martin Jr. also is available after not playing the last three games. Martin was available against Washington after being listed as out for the previous two games. Martin and fellow freshman Corey Smith could see more action in the run game if Penn State takes control early.
Penn State continues to be without starters KJ Winston (safety) and Andrew Rappleyea (tight end), who have long-term injuries. Linebacker Keon Wylie, who began the season on the long-term injury list, remains out but has returned to practice. Defensive end Zuriah Fisher remains out along with running back Cam Wallace and receiver Kaden Saunders.
Kickoff for the Penn State-Purdue game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
