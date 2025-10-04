Penn State's Injury List Grows Longer for Road Game at UCLA
Penn State's injury report got a bit longer Saturday, with a running back listed as out and a starting offensive lineman listed as questionable for the game vs. UCLA at the Rose Bowl. That's in addition to linebacker Tony Rojas, who sustained a long-term injury during practice last week.
Anthony Donkoh, Penn State's starting right guard, is questionable for Saturday's game, according to the Big Ten availability report. Donkoh has started all four games and played 56 snaps against Oregon. If Donkoh can't play, Michigan transfer TJ Shanahan Jr. likely will start in his place.
Another new addition is running back Cam Wallace, who is listed as out for the game. Wallace has played only limited snaps behind Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen and did not see action against Oregon. Penn State has sought to incorporate a third running back into its offense, but only Singleton and Allen played against Oregon.
No. 3 quarterback Jaxon Smolik also is listed as questionable. He has not taken a snap in the offense yet. With freshman quarterback Bekkam Kritza still listed as out, Penn State is working with just two quarterbacks today in Drew Allar and Ethan Grunkemeyer.
When Rojas got hurt during practice this week, the Nittany Lions sustained their first major injury of the season. Rojas was tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (4.5) and had taken a major role in coordinator Jim Knowles' offense. Senior captain Dom DeLuca is set to take over the starting spot alongside Amare Campbell.
Elsewhere on Penn State's availability report, receiver Lyrick Samuel is out again, joining fellow receivers Josiah Brown and Kaden Saunders, who are on the long-term injury list. Offensive lineman J'ven Williams is out again as well.
Penn State-UCLA pregame notes
Penn State is a 24.5-point favorite over the Bruins but has not covered a spread yet this season. The Nittany Lions were 3.5-point favorites vs. Oregon before losing the game outright.
Despite being a big favorite, Penn State still brings some clear objectives into the game. The keys today for the Nittany Lions.
How will Penn State's depth chart change against the Bruins? A look at the projected lineups for the Nittany Lions.
What happened to Penn State's offense? It has been a mix of confused offensive line play, a lopsided run game and a quarterback who makes erratic throws.
Penn State's overtime loss to Oregon rattled fans, brought out "Fire Franklin" chants and put the head coach in a position he has been before. But Ben Jones writes that fans should be careful what they wish for.
