Penn State and Maryland meet for the 49th time in program history on Saturday, the first matchup without either James Franklin or Mike Locksley on the sidelines since 1993.

The Nittany Lions haven’t lost a road game against the Terrapins since 1961 and are 15-1 in College Park. But as Rutgers proved last week, win streaks are meant to be broken.

We looked at three reasons Penn State will continue its 15-game road win streak against the Terps, and three reasons it won’t. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at SECU Stadium.

Why Penn State will win vs. Maryland

Running back Carson Hansen returns

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21)scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State was without Hansen against Rutgers, which resulted in its worst rushing game since Michigan. Beyond running back Cam Wallace’s 56-yard touchdown run, the team totaled 98 yards on 34 carries (2.88 yards per rush).

It wasn’t simply that the rush attack had a bad game — Hansen’s absence directly caused it. The Nittany Lions struggled mightily in third- and fourth-down situations, and Wallace didn’t convert a single third- or-fourth-and-short rush.

Penn State missed Hansen badly in the second half, when it could’ve used him to put the game away. Instead, Penn State ran for just 39 combined yards in the third and fourth quarters.

Hansen was injured in the first half against Minnesota and is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Terps, as is Wallace. Before he missed last week’s game, Hansen ran for at least 100 yards in back-to-back games, including 341 yards combined in his last three contests.

Receiver Chase Sowell bails out the offense

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) reacts after making a catch against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sowell has been Penn State’s best wide receiver arguably since first-round NFL Draft pick Jahan Dotson in 2021. He’s carried the load since star wideout Koby Howard went down with an injury after Week 3.

The redshirt senior has posted at least 120 receiving yards and a touchdown in three of his past four games, dictating the pace of the Nittany Lions’ air attack. Sowell specifically has been a threat downfield but also has been a consistent chain-mover for Penn State.

Expect much of the same production on Saturday against the 75th-ranked Maryland passing defense. Quarterback Rocco Becht will want to feed him in what could be their last game together at Penn State.

Penn State wins the turnover battle

Penn State lost the turnover battle last week for the first time since the Michigan game. The Nittany Lions had two turnovers to Rutgers’ none, and the three points the Scarlet Knights scored proved to be the difference.

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Becht has been careless at times with the football, especially on the road. Penn State’s quarterback has five turnovers (four interceptions, one fumble lost) in three Big Ten road contests.

Notably, the Nittany Lions are 2-0 on the road when Becht doesn’t turn the ball over. They’re 0-2 when he does. They also have committed all nine turnovers in their five losses.

Why Penn State will lose vs. Maryland

The Nittany Lions roster is hobbled

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (1) hurdles Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Sebastian Jusma (29) at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you want an eyesore, take a glance at Penn State’s availability report that was posted Thursday. Ten Nittany Lions were listed as doubtful or questionable and six are out. A good chunk of them are impact players.

Penn State will be without starting safety Zion Tracy and backup running back James Peoples after injuries sustained last week. Wide receiver Brett Eskildsen is doubtful. But the questionable list is filled with players who can affect Saturday’s game.

That includes starting center Brock Riker and left guard Trevor Buhr, the top two rushers in Hansen and Wallace, starting tight end Andrew Rappleyea and defensive tackle Ty Blanding, who has been a heavy part of the interior rotation.

Even if half of those players can’t go, Penn State will be in some trouble.

Penn State’s second-half struggles continue

The Nittany Lions’ second-half deficiencies have been a conversation after nearly every Big Ten game this season. They’ve been outscored 113-61 in the last second halves of conference play and 56-24 in the third quarter alone.

Against Rutgers, whose 108th-ranked offense scored 15 fourth-quarter points, Penn State trailed by a whopping nine minutes in time of possession in the second half. Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell said this week that his team lacks a certain mental toughness. That shows in the statistics.

The Terps close strong for their interim coach

Maryland Terrapins interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and quarterback Cardell Williams (6) celebrate after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Terps have played hard for their interim coach, even keeping their losses close. Maryland lost by three to Illinois and trailed USC by just six after the third quarter. The offense has scored at least 21 points in its last three games.

It seems the Terrapins have found a jolt similar to the one Penn State seized under interim head coach Terry Smith, who ended the season with a four-game win streak. That could make Maryland dangerous in its final game before the new hire arrives.

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