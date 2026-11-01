Why Penn State Football Fans Needed a Win Over Purdue as Much as Matt Campbell

When it comes to the nuts-and-bolts economy of college football, it’s hard to say that Penn State’s win over Purdue moved the needle in any substantial fashion.

Fans won’t be flocking to Beaver Stadium for games against Minnesota or Rutgers in droves after Saturday’s win, and whatever decisions are yet to be made for future season-ticket renewals were unlikely to be swayed in either direction as a result of a 31-17 victory over the Boilermakers.

But as former head coach Bill O’Brien once said: "We cherish every single win here at Penn State, so we've got a happy locker room. There is no ugly win."

And perhaps that’s the thing that matters the most. A win is a win.

There are a lot of reasons why this is the case, but it’s hard to say that the post-James Franklin/early Matt Campbell era has been anything but a disappointment. There were reasons to think this team might have some transitional struggles, and reasons not to buy national title game tickets in September. But early in the Big Ten schedule, Penn State lacked a degree of basic competency fans have come to expect.

In turn, the results have been ugly, and the problems have been noticeable. For a coach who built a career out of “getting more out of less,” Campbell and his staff have struggled to consistently get anything out of anyone.

But winning? Winning heals all wounds. Because, for as much as Campbell might need to prove his worth and regain goodwill with a fanbase that hardly had enough time to like him before they started to doubt him, the one thing everyone wants is to win.

Winning keeps the lights on

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a replay on the scoreboard against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell wants to win. He didn’t take the job to lose and won’t keep it for very long if he can’t.

Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft wants to win. Fans will come and they will spend, but there is a limit to what they’re willing to pay for. When Penn State struggled to win during the first five seasons of the 2000s, the investment was far less than it is today. Tickets were cheaper, hotels were cheaper, gas was cheaper. You could live with losing as long as it didn’t take a second mortgage to watch it happen.

Now Penn State finds itself up against a massive renovation debt (not to mention its regular annual expenditures) that is functionally paid for under the assumption that the main financial driver — fans — will be consistent. And while it doesn’t really matter if a purchased ticket results in a butt in the seat (unless you’re buying a lot of chicken strips), it’s a slow emotional bleed that turns an once unused ticket to a simply unpurchased one.

In some respects, the newly built casino in the former/still Nittany Mall is a perfect example of the risks that come from financial support taken for granted. The assumption that the State College region and an influx of weekend tourism would lead to a successful business model has turned out not to be the case.

And while a casino can survive a miscalculation like this, an athletic department looking to pay off a $700 million debt can’t really afford to get its math wrong. That’s why, to bring it back to Bill O’Brien, Penn State’s win over Purdue matters. Because winning is the only thing that matters.

Announced attendance for Penn State-Purdue (tickets sold, teams, stadium staff, etc.): 102,041 pic.twitter.com/hNhUGbRZEa — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 31, 2026

Winning is what will keep the lights on. Personal finances might fluctuate but Penn State fans have proven in recent years that they will shell out the money if the product is worth it. And yes, maybe a win over Purdue doesn’t change that, but a win over Purdue, and then a win over Washington, Minnesota, Rutgers and Maryland starts to move the needle back to where it once was.

It’s a problem that will transcend Kraft and Campbell, because no matter who is calling the plays or paying the bills, the fans will be left holding the bill. And if they’re going to pay up, it better be for something worth buying.

Saturday didn’t change that math, but it was one step in the right direction toward making ends meet.

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