Full ACC Schedule for Pitt Men's Basketball Revealed

While the football and volleyball seasons are underway for the Pitt Panthers, the basketball season is quickly approaching.

An exhibition match against Providence will be held on Oct 17. The first game to kick off the season and non-conference play will be against Rider on Nov 2 in the Petersen Event Center.

Pitt has several exciting non-conference games to begin the season, but ACC play is where Pitt can really show they've improved from the past few seasons. Playing in one of the toughest conferences for men's basketball has given Pitt some hard times.

Pitt was barely able to sneak in the ACC Tournament last season as no. 15 in the conference. With an entirely new team this year, hopefully they can be one of the top teams in the conference; some analysts even predict them to be.

ACC Play

The first ACC game for the Panthers will be hosting Miami at the Petersen Event Center on Jan 2. This is followed by two road games: NC State on Jan 6 and Duke on Jan 9.

The Blue Devils will unfortunately not be coming to Pittsburgh this season. Pitt hasn't had a great record hosting Duke, but it's always a big game when they come to town.

Pitt will then host rivals Syracuse on Jan. 12, followed by Clemson on Jan 26. The next week, Pitt will go to South Bend to play Notre Dame before returning home to host Boston College on Jan. 23.

The Panthers will play one more home game against Virginia Tech on Jan 26 before going on the road against Florida State on Jan 30 and then Louisville on Feb 2.

The team then hosts Virginia on Feb 9, followed by going down to play Wake Forest on Feb 13. The Panthers luckily don't have to travel to the West Coast this season, as they are just hosting Cal on Feb 17.

Pitt will host Georgia Tech, a team they've gotten several former players from, on Feb 20. They then play road games at Syracuse on Feb 23 and Miami on Feb 27.

Pitt's final home game of the season is against North Carolina on Mar 2. Their final game of the regular season will be at SMU on Mar 6.

Feb 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel III instructs his team in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest Games

The biggest home game on Pitt's schedule is likely going to be when they host North Carolina. Chances are the Tar Heels will be a good team, and hopefully the Panthers will as well. By that point, it'll be senior night, so if Pitt has had a good season, they should have a devoted crowd by then. North Carolina will also be the most 'blue blood' team to play in the Petersen this season.

Jan 28, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hosting Virginia should also be a big game. The Cavaliers have been a pretty good team in the ACC, so Pitt proving they can defeat the top conference teams will say a lot.

The toughest road game is likely going to be Louisville. Duke should be good as always, but Louisville is bringing in a very good transfer portal class on top of solid returning players.

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