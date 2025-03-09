Jeremy Renner Attends Pitt Basketball Game
PITTSBURGH — Actor Jeremy Renner doesn't hail from Pittsburgh, but that didn't stop him from showing up to the last Pitt Panthers basketball game.
Renner came to the Petersen Events Center, watching Pitt dominate Boston College in their regular season finale, 93-67 on March 8.
Renner stars in the Paramount+ hit show Mayor of Kingstown, with production taking place throughout Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania.
He stars as Mike McLusky, who is a local power broker in the fictional town of Kingstown, Mich. and works to try and keep peace.
The show shot in the area for the second and third seasons and is currently doing so again for the fourth season.
Some of the locations that the show takes place in includes McKees Rocks, Braddock, Glassport, the Carrie Furnaces in Swissvale, plus locations in Pittsburgh like the City County Building downtown, Cavo Nightclub in the Strip District and Allegheny Cemetery in Lawrenceville.
Mayor of Kingstown is also an incredibly popular show, airing to 8.8 million global households and ranked as the No. 1 series on the streaming platform.
Renner also starred as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in seven films and also the miniseries, "Hawkeye."
He also earned Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor in "The Hurt Locker" (2009) and Best Supporting Actor in "The Town" (2010).
He got to see an exciting game, as Pitt jumped out to a 48-19 lead by halftime, their biggest of the season and second biggest in the past two seasons.
Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe finished with 15 points and 10 assists for his fifth double-double of the season for the Panthers. Freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings tied junior forward Cameron Corhen for a team-high 16 points, making just his third start of the season.
Pitt also ended a four game losing streak, which included road losses to Notre Dame, 76-72 on Feb. 22, No. 19 Louisville, 79-68 on March 1 and 71-63 to NC State on March 5, plus a home defeat to Georgia Tech, 73-67 on Feb. 25.
The Panthers now head onto to the ACC Tournament down in Charlotte, N.C.
