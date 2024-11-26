Ohio State Player Being Investigated Prior to Pitt Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers travel to battle Ohio State on Nov. 29, but may face their Big Ten foe without one of their top players.
Buckeyes sophomore forward Aaron Bradshaw is not participating in team activities, as the university is investigating a possible domestic incident at his off-campus apartment, according to Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch.
Bradshaw played and started the first four games of the season, accumulating a season-high 27 minutes in the 80-30 win over Evansville at home on Nov. 19. He was unavailable for their 104-60 win over Campbell on Nov. 22 and didn't play in their most recent game, a 102-69 win over Green Bay on Nov. 25, as he is under investigation.
Ohio State released a statement just two hours before the Campbell tip-off, which announced that Bradshaw isn't with the team at the moment and that they couldn't comment further on the matter.
“Aaron Bradshaw is not currently participating in team activities. The university is following its established process. Due to federal privacy laws, we cannot share further information at this time.”
The 7-foot-1 forward averaged 23.8 minutes, 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.9% from the field, 1-for-9 on 3-pointers, 11.1%, and 8-for-11 from the foul line, 72.7%. He also made seven blocks, averaging 1.75 per game for the Buckeyes.
His best game this season came in the 81-47 win over Youngstown State on Nov. 11 at home. He scored 16 points, made eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal and shot 5-for-8 from the field, 5-for-6 from the free throw line and made a 3-pointer.
Bradshaw spent his freshman season with Kentucky, playing in 26 games and starting 10. He averaged 13.7 minutes, 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game, while shooting 57.6% from the field, 28.6% from 3-point range and 56.8% from the foul line.
Pitt will have one of their players out for the matchup vs. Ohio State in graduate student Damian Dunn, who suffered an injury vs. No. 19 Wisconsin. He returned back to Pittsburgh, underwent surgery on his right thumb and will miss the next six weeks.
Pitt vs. Ohio State History
Pitt and Ohio State have faced off 26 times in their long history, with Ohio State holding a 15-11 advantage in the series.
They have only played each other twice this century, with the Panthers winning both games of the home-and-away. They took down the Buckeyes on the road on Dec. 19, 2001, 62-55, and they dominated them at the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 18, 2002, 69-49.
The prior 24 matchups in the all-times series came from 1926-1961, with Pitt winning seven straight games in the series from 1927-40 and Ohio State having both a five-game winning streak from 1942-46 and a six-game winning streak from 1948-56.
The Panthers have played the Buckeyes the third most of any Big Ten team, just behind the Penn State Nittany Lions, 72-76 overall, and Rutgers, who they played against in the Big East, 24-25 overall.
Pitt legend Don Hennon dropped 41 points in a 73-70 win over Ohio State on Dec. 3, 1958 and Ed Pavlick scored 40 points in a 98-87 loss to Ohio State on Dec. 1, 1954, tied for the third and sixth most points in a game in program history.
The last Big Ten team Pitt faced was Northwestern on the road in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 28, 2022, where they put on a great shooting display in an 87-58 blowout.
Pitt will also host Ohio State next season, as part of the agreement for playing in Columbus this season.
