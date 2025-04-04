Pitt's Bub Carrington Drops Career-High with Wizards
PITTSBURGH —Former Pitt Panthers star Bub Carrington played his best game as an NBA rookie so far with the Washington Wizards.
Carrington dropped a career-high 32 points for the Wizards in their 107-94 defeat to the Orlando Magic on April 3 at home.
He made 12-of-18 shots from the field and shot an impressive 7-for-10 from 3-point range, while making his sole free throw. He also almost had a triple double, with nine rebounds and seven assists to just one turnover in 32 minutes.
Carrington broke his previous career-high of 23 points he scored in a 125-111 loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb.8.
He also broke the Wizards record for most 3-pointers in a game with seven made and is the first Wizards rookie to make five 3-pointers or more in back-to-back games.
Carrington leads all NBA rookies with 29.4 minutes per game, while ranking second with 4.2 assists per game, tied for third with 1.6 3-pointers per game and 82.7% shooting from the free throw line, fifth with 9.3 points per game, tied for fifth with 0.7 steals per game, seventh with 33.4% shooting from behind the arc, tied for eighth with 3.4 field goals per game and 10th with 4.1 rebounds per game.
His play earned him a spot in the NBA Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend, playing amongst he best rookies and sophomores in the league.
He came to the Wizards in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
Carrington is part of a stellar rookie class for the Wizards, including French center Alex Sarr (No. 2 overall) and Miami forward Kyshawn George (No. 24 overall), who hails from Switzerland.
Carrington has also crafted a strong relationship with former Pitt forward Justin Champagnie (2019-21), who has started 14 contests for the Wizards this season.
He has built off of what was an impressive NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July. He averaged 32.6 minutes, 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 32.9% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range and 86.4% from the foul line, which helped him earn NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Second Team honors.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington was the first Pitt player to go in the first round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the No. 12 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He was also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the second round in 2014.
