Steelers Host Pitt TE on Pre-Draft Visit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers share a practice facility together, allowing both teams to get a good look at each other.
The Steelers brought in a few players for pre-draft visits, including Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.
He came out of Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill Haven, Pa. with little fan fare and Pitt as his only Power Five offer.
Bartholomew had a great freshman season in 2021, playing in all 14 games and starting eight as Pitt won the ACC Championship.
With Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett under center, Bartholomew made 27 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns. He earned an All-ACC Honourable Mention, as well as second team Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Network for his efforts.
The next two seasons should've shown improvement for Bartholomew, but his stats remained either similar or lesser than his freshman campaign.
Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. didn't put much emphasis into getting Bartholomew the ball as much, plus the struggles of quarterbacks like Kedon Slovis, Phil Jurkovec and Christian Veilleux, led to a stagnation in statistical production.
Bartholomew had 21 catches for 283 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022 and then only 18 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown as a junior last season.
He finished his senior season in 2024 with a career-high 38 catches for 322 yards and tied his career-high with four touchdowns.
Bartholomew had a season-high five catches for 59 yards in the 55-24 victory over Kent State in the season opener.
He grabbed one touchdown each in the home losses to Virginia in Week 12 and Clemson in Week 13 and then two touchdown catches in the road loss to Boston College in Week 14, his first multi-touchdown game.
Bartholomew earned a spot in the Senior Bowl, where scouts got to see him perform. He also excelled at the NFL Combine, showing NFL teams he has what it takes at the next level.
This visit for Bartholomew is exempt from the Steelers top 30 visits, as he is a local player.
Bartholomew also visited with the New Orleans Saints last week.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt Center Lyndon Cooper Mic'd Up
- Review: Undervalued Pitt Football Prospects
- Pitt Offense Fights Back in Second Scrimmage
- Young QBs Impressing in Pitt Spring Camp
- Data Expert Reveals Stunning RAS Score for Pitt LB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt