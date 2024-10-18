Pitt Forward Named ACC Impact Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers junior forward Cameron Corhen transferred from Florida State in the offseason and will look to feature as an important piece for the program in the 2024-25 season.
Corhen spent the past two seasons with the Seminoles, averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 58.7% from the field and 73.5% from the foul line.
The 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward started 12 of 28 games he played in last season, scoring 9.4 points, grabbing 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game on average, respectively, and shooting 62.9% from the field and 67.2% from the foul line.
Jamie Shaw of On3 wrote about his top 20 impact transfers in the ACC and listed Corhen amongst the impressive group of players.
"Cam Corhen will provide a low post presence that Pittsburgh has not had over the past couple of seasons," Shaw said. "He has soft hands and an ability to pick and pop out into the mid-range. With the losses of Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington from last season’s team, Corhen’s presence will allow the Panthers some more inside, out-type play."
Corhen had prior experience against Pitt, playing against them on March 5. He had one of his best games of the season against Pitt, a career high 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field, 75%, and coverted nine of his 10 free throw attempts, while also making eight rebounds, a steal and a block.
He entered the transfer portal this offseason and Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reached out soon after. Capel offered a different approach than other coaches, one that appealed to him far mor than the others.
"He wanted to expand my game," Corhen said at a press conference back in July. "Obviously seeing the things I could do, but he was talking about the things I couldn’t do. Most coaches just wanna tell you what you want to hear and that wasn’t him at all. He talked about all the things he wants to work on. So I love that about him."
Corhen will join a frontcourt that has returners in redshirt senior Zack Austin and twins in juniors, Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham. It also has redshirt freshman Papa Amadou Kante, who missed last season with an injury, and freshman Amdy Ndiaye.
If he plays to his potential, Corhen will provide a great post presence on both ends of the court and a new dynamic they didn't have last season.
