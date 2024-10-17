Pitt RB Makes Midseason All-American Team
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers junior running back Desmond Reid is having a sensational season so far and has received national recognition for his play.
The Athletic made their college football All-American Teams and put Reid on the Second Team as their all-purpose player. They chose Colorado junior athlete Travis Hunter for their First Team all-purpose player, with Hunter playing both wide receiver and cornerback.
Reid has rushed 78 times for 494 yards, 6.3 yards per carry, and three touchdowns, while also catching 25 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns too. His 78-yard punt return in the season opener vs. Kent State gives him 913 all purpose yards on the season.
He is second in the country with 182.60 all-purpose yards per game, right behind Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty.
Reid also led the Panthers with 10 rushes for 145 yards against the Golden Flashes in his first game with the program. He also broke through their defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him to help his team win in a 55-24 blowout.
He had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
Reid finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5.
He had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as option in the passing game for Holstein, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
His best play came in the second quarter, with the Panthers down 7-3. Holstein found him for a pass over the middle of the field and Reid used his speed to go past almost every Tar Heels defender, besides one, going 72 yards to the seven-yard line.
Reid came to Pitt from Western Carolina, joining offensive coordinator Kade Bell. Bell also brought along wide receivers in junior Censere "C.J." Lee and Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. to help implement his fast, up-tempo spread offense, which has served as a large reason why Pitt is 6-0 for the first time since 1982.
If Reid continues to put on great performances throughout 2024, he'll have a chance to finish off one of the most impressive individual seasons in Pitt history.
